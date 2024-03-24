Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about the truth behind a decades-long rumour during a recent interview on YouTube show Hot Ones. Photo / AP

Hollywood actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that an infamous rumour regarding her and a former US president was based on a true story during a screening of her 1996 movie, Emma, at the White House.

The actress, 51, was being interviewed on the YouTube show Hot Ones when she made the revelation that there is a point of contention between her and Bill Clinton, US president from 1993 to 2001, to the show’s host, Sean Evans.

The conversation arose after Evans questioned Paltrow about the truth behind a decades-long rumour that the president “passed out asleep” as they watched a screening of Emma in the White House’s Family Theatre.

Emma is a historical drama-comedy film, based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel of the same name. Paltrow played the lead titular character in the 1996 movie, which won her and the film favourable reviews and awards.

The Shakespeare in Love actress replied to Evans: “True - he was snoring right in front of me. I was like, ‘Wow, I guess this is going to be a real hit movie.’

“But it was! So f*** you, Bill Clinton!”, she exclaimed in a dig towards the former US president.

Paltrow later began to share her thoughts on the significant changes in the film industry in recent years.

Although she played a role in Iron Man and other films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, Paltrow hit back at how the industry has shifted its box-office focus to producing superhero movies.

“I sometimes lament the fact, like, I look back at some of the movies that I made in the 90s and think, ‘that just wouldn’t get made now,” the Goop founder and CEO said.

Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about her discontent with the contemporary film industry, noting that many movies she enjoyed making in the 1990s "wouldn't get made now." Photo / AP

“I do think that you get more diversity of art when thee is less at stake and people can sort of express their true voice and make a film the way they want to make it. I think those are generally the more resonant ones.

“But I think if I look at the industry as a whole, the sort of big push into superhero movies... I mean you can only make so many good ones that feel truly original and yet they are still always trying to reach as many people as possible which sometimes hinders quality or specificity or a real point of view.”

At another point during the interview with Evans, Paltrow became irritated with a fly that was buzzing around her while they spoke.

The mother-of-two decided to kill the fly herself instead of asking a crew member, using only her hands to get it done.

“Die b****,” Paltrow cheered, as she wiped her hands on her pants afterwards.