Entertainment

Grease at 50: 'The Pink Ladies? They'd kill you if you looked at them wrong'

10 minutes to read
Olivia Newton-John as Sandy and John Travolta as Danny in the 1978 film adaptation of the musical Grease. Photo / Supplied

Daily Telegraph UK
By Dominic Cavendish

As Grease gets a revamp, its creators reveal how real-life thugs inspired the high school musical that tore up the Broadway playbook.

"The first preview was a horror," recalls Tom Moore, who directed the original

