Didi Conn as Frenchy, Susan Buckner as Patty Simcox and Stockard Channing as Betty Rizzo. Photo / Getty Images

Grease actress Susan Buckner has died at age 72.

Deadline has reported the actress died surrounded by loved ones in Miami, Florida on May 2.

The actress was most well known for her role as Patty Simcox in the top-grossing movie of 1978, alongside the late Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

One of her most iconic lines was during a cheerleading scene in the film where she yells, “Do the splits, give a yell!” Adding, “Show a little spirit for old Rydell! Way to go, red and white! Go Rydell, fight, fight, fight!”

Grease grossed US$132.4 million ($220m) at the box office upon its release, with the film album earning an Album of the Year Grammy nomination.

Throughout Buckner’s career, she also starred in multiple TV shows including The Mac Davis Show, Sonny and Cher, and The Brady Bunch Variety Hour with her first ever role being Judy on the US TV series Police Woman.

She would then go on to star as Krofftette in The Brady Bunch Hour, before landing the role as Jessica in the 1977 hit, Switch.

In the next decade, the actress played a series of roles including alongside James MacArthur in The Love Boat. Her final role was Vicky Anderson in the 1981 film, Deadly Blessing.

Despite Buckner’s vast acting career, she initially pursued life in the pageant world.

In 1971, while competing in Washington city’s annual pageant, she took out the win becoming Miss Washington. In 1972, she went on to become a finalist in Miss America, landing a spot in the top 10.

She ultimately missed out to Miss Ohio, Laurel Lea Schaefer.

Buckner is survived by her children, Adam and Samantha, her four grandchildren, Oliver, Riley, Abigail and Ruby, as well as her sister, Linda.

It comes just two years after the heartbreaking death of Newton John.

The Australian singer and actress had a series of hit songs in the 1970s and 80s, sold more than 100 million albums.

Newton-John has battled breast cancer for more than 30 years. She famously overcame a 1992 cancer diagnosis but the disease returned in 2013 and then again in 2017

A source told TMZ today: “After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer.”