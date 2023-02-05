Here's everything that happened on music's biggest night. Photo / Getty Images

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the third consecutive year, the 65th Grammy Awards are due to kick off at 2pm NZT and the Herald has all the updates as they happen.

Kicking off the night, actress Viola Davis has already won big and solidified herself as an EGOT winner after she won a Grammy for best audiobook, narration & storytelling recording for her memoir Finding Me.

The 57-year-old actress was in shock as she claimed the impressive title - which also requires an Academy Award, Emmy Award and Tony Award - telling fans it has been “such a journey”.

Viola Davis has become an EGOT holder tonight. Photo / Getty Images

She isn’t the only star to have won big in the early non-televised events, as Beyonce has also claimed a grand title.

Picking up awards for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her track Plastic Off The Sofa and Best Dance / Electronic Recording for her smash hit Break My Soul, the star is now tied as the most nominated artist in Grammys history alongside her husband, Jay-Z who also has a career total of 88 nominations.

Televised awards are due to kick off at 1pm NZT and will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, formerly known as the Staples Centre, for the first time since 2020.

Kiwi fans are able to tune into the show by watching TVNZ 2 from 1pm NZT or you can catch the live-stream on live.grammy.com.

For all the red carpet action click here.

Shania Twain attends the 65th Grammy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

The full list of nominations is below:

Record of the Year

Don’t Shut Me Down - Abba

Easy on Me - Adele

Break My Soul - Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

You and Me on the Rock - Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

Woman - Doja Cat

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time - Lizzo

As It Was - Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage - Abba

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Renaissance - Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Mr Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry’s House - Harry Styles

Song of the Year

abcdefu - Gayle

About Damn Time - Lizzo

All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift

As It Was - Harry Styles

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

Break My Soul - Beyonce

Easy on Me - Adele

God Did - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Music Video

Easy on Me - Adele

Yet To Come - BTS

Woman - Doja Cat

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

As It Was - Harry Styles

WINNER: All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

Easy on Me - Adele

Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny

Woman - Doja Cat

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

About Damn Time - Lizzo

As It Was - Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Don’t Shut Me Down - Abba

Bam Bam - Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

My Universe - Coldplay & BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone & Doja Cat

Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Higher - Michael Buble

When Christmas Comes Around … - Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones

Evergreen - Pentatonix

Thank You - Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage - Abba

30 - Adele

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Special - Lizzo

Harry’s House - Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

WINNER: Break My Soul - Beyonce

Rosewood - Bonobo

Don’t Forget My Love - Diplo & Miguel

I’m Good (Blue) - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Intimidated - Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance - Beyonce

Fragments - Bonobo

Diplo - Diplo

The Last Goodbye - Odesza

Surrender - Rufus Du Sol

Best Instrumental Composition

African Tales - Paquito D’Rivera

El Pais Invisible - Miguel Zenon

Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues - Danilo Perez

WINNER: Refuge - Geoffrey Keezer

Snapshots - Pascal Le Beouf

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song) - Armand Hutton

How Deep Is Your Love - Matt Cusson

Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) - Danny Elfman

Minnesota, WI - Remy Le Beouf

WINNER: Scrapple from the Apple - John Beasley

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Let it Happen - Louis Cole

Never Gonna Be Alone - Jacob Collier

Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying - Cecile McLorin Salvant

WINNER: Songbird (Orchestral Version) - Vince Mendoza

2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram) - Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens

Best Rap Performance

God Did - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Vegas - Doja Cat

Pushin P - Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

F.N.F. (Let’s Go) - Hitkidd & Glorilla

WINNER: The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beautiful - DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA

WINNER: Wait For U - Future feat. Drake & Tems

First Class - Jack Harlow

Die Hard - Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer

Big Energy (Live) - Latto

Best Rap Song

Churchill Downs - Jack Harlow feat. Drake

WINNER: The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Wait For U - Future feat. Drake & Tems

God Did - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Pushin P - Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

Best Rap Album

God Did — DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You — Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow

Mr Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry — Pusha T

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nina Charles

WINNER: Tobias Jesso Jnr

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Latin Pop Album

Aguilera - Christina Aguilera

WINNER: Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo

Viajante - Fonseca

Dharma+ - Sebastian Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

Trap Cake, Vol. 2 - Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Legendaddy - Daddy Yankee

La 167 - Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento - Cimafunk

Tinta Y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte

Alegoría - Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez

WINNER: Motomami - Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Abeja Reina - Chiquis

WINNER: Un Canto Por Mexico - El Musical

La Reunion (Deluxe) - Los Tigres del Norte

EP #1 Forajido - Christian Nodal

Que Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) - Marco Antoni Solís

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa’lla Voy - Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz - La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B - Víctor Manuelle

Legendario - Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas - Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis

WINNER: Encanto

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

The Batman - Michael Giacchino

WINNER: Encanto - Germaine Franco

No Time To Die - Hans Zimmer

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Succession: Season 3 - Nicholas Britell

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Austin Wintory

WINNER: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok - Stephanie Economou

Call of Duty: Vanguard - Bear McCreary

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - Richard Jacques

Old World - Christopher Tin

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Be Alive (From King Richard) - Beyonce & Darius Scott Dixon

Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing) - Taylor Swift

Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick) - Lady Gaga & Bloodpop

Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King) - Jessy Wilson, Angelique Kidjo, & Jeremy Lutito

Nobody Like U (From Turning Red) - Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell

WINNER: We Don’t Talk About Bruno (From Encanto) - Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Comedy Album

WINNER: The Closer - Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster - Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent - Randy Rainbow

Sorry - Louis CK

We All Scream - Patton Oswalt

Best R&B Performance

Virgo’s Groove - Beyonce

Over - Lucky Daye

Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan

Here With Me - Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

WINNER: Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Do 4 Love - Snoh Aalegra

WINNER: Plastic Off the Sofa - Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

Keeps On Fallin’ - Babyface feat. Ella Mai

‘Round Midnight - Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

Cuff It - Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long

Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan

Please Don’t Walk Away - PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk - Cory Henry

Drones - Terrace Martin

Red Balloon - Tank and the Bangas

WINNER: Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy

Starfruit - Moonchild

Best R&B Album

Watch The Sun - PJ Morton

WINNER: Black Radio III - Robert Glasper

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

Candydrip - Lucky Daye

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only - Adele

Our World - Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live at the O2 - Billie Eilish

Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) - Rosalía

WINNER: Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story - Various Artists

A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn - Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Best Alternative Music Performance

There’d Better Be A Mirrorball - Arctic Monkeys

Certainty - Big Thief

King - Florence + the Machine

WINNER: Chaise Longue - Wet Leg

Spitting off the Edge of the World - Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

WE - Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You - Big Thief

Fossora - Björk

WINNER: Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Rock Song

Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Blackout - Turnstile

WINNER: Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile

Harmonia’s Dream - The War On Drugs

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

Best Country Solo Performance

Heartfirst - Kelsea Ballerini

Something in the Orange - Zach Bryan

In His Arms - Miranda Lambert

Circles Around This Town - Maren Morris

WINNER: Live Forever - Willie Nelson

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live at Apparatus - The Baylor Project

WINNER: Linger Awhile - Samara Joy

Fade to Black - Carmen Lundy

Fifty - The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song - Cecile McLorin Salvant

Best American Roots Song

Bright Star - Anais Mitchell

Forever - Sheryl Crow

High and Lonesome - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

WINNER: Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt

Prodigal Daughter - Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

You and Me on the Rock - Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

Best Americana Album

WINNER: In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way - Dr John

Good to Be . . . - Keb’ Mo’

Raise the Roof - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That . . . - Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini - Burna Boy

Queen of Sheba - Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us . . . (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago

WINNER: Sakura - Masa Takumi

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious - Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems - Amanda Gorman

Hiding in Plain View - Malcolm-Jamal Warner

WINNER: The Poet Who Sat by the Door - J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. - Amir Sulaiman

Best Classical Compendium

WINNER: An Adoption Story - Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Aspire - JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

A Concert for Ukraine - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

The Lost Birds - Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks

Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of the World - Lin-Manuel Miranda

WINNER: Finding Me - Viola Davis

Music Is History - Questlove