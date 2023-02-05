Hosted by Trevor Noah for the third consecutive year, the 65th Grammy Awards are due to kick off at 2pm NZT and the Herald has all the updates as they happen.
Kicking off the night, actress Viola Davis has already won big and solidified herself as an EGOT winner after she won a Grammy for best audiobook, narration & storytelling recording for her memoir Finding Me.
The 57-year-old actress was in shock as she claimed the impressive title - which also requires an Academy Award, Emmy Award and Tony Award - telling fans it has been “such a journey”.
She isn’t the only star to have won big in the early non-televised events, as Beyonce has also claimed a grand title.
Picking up awards for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her track Plastic Off The Sofa and Best Dance / Electronic Recording for her smash hit Break My Soul, the star is now tied as the most nominated artist in Grammys history alongside her husband, Jay-Z who also has a career total of 88 nominations.
Televised awards are due to kick off at 1pm NZT and will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, formerly known as the Staples Centre, for the first time since 2020.
Kiwi fans are able to tune into the show by watching TVNZ 2 from 1pm NZT or you can catch the live-stream on live.grammy.com.
The full list of nominations is below:
Record of the Year
Don’t Shut Me Down - Abba
Easy on Me - Adele
Break My Soul - Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
You and Me on the Rock - Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
Woman - Doja Cat
Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time - Lizzo
As It Was - Harry Styles
Album of the Year
Voyage - Abba
30 - Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Renaissance - Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Mr Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Special - Lizzo
Harry’s House - Harry Styles
Song of the Year
abcdefu - Gayle
About Damn Time - Lizzo
All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift
As It Was - Harry Styles
Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
Break My Soul - Beyonce
Easy on Me - Adele
God Did - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Music Video
Easy on Me - Adele
Yet To Come - BTS
Woman - Doja Cat
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
As It Was - Harry Styles
WINNER: All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
Easy on Me - Adele
Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny
Woman - Doja Cat
Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
About Damn Time - Lizzo
As It Was - Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Don’t Shut Me Down - Abba
Bam Bam - Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
My Universe - Coldplay & BTS
I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone & Doja Cat
Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
WINNER: Higher - Michael Buble
When Christmas Comes Around … - Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones
Evergreen - Pentatonix
Thank You - Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage - Abba
30 - Adele
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Special - Lizzo
Harry’s House - Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
WINNER: Break My Soul - Beyonce
Rosewood - Bonobo
Don’t Forget My Love - Diplo & Miguel
I’m Good (Blue) - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
Intimidated - Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.
On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Renaissance - Beyonce
Fragments - Bonobo
Diplo - Diplo
The Last Goodbye - Odesza
Surrender - Rufus Du Sol
Best Instrumental Composition
African Tales - Paquito D’Rivera
El Pais Invisible - Miguel Zenon
Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues - Danilo Perez
WINNER: Refuge - Geoffrey Keezer
Snapshots - Pascal Le Beouf
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella
As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song) - Armand Hutton
How Deep Is Your Love - Matt Cusson
Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) - Danny Elfman
Minnesota, WI - Remy Le Beouf
WINNER: Scrapple from the Apple - John Beasley
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Let it Happen - Louis Cole
Never Gonna Be Alone - Jacob Collier
Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying - Cecile McLorin Salvant
WINNER: Songbird (Orchestral Version) - Vince Mendoza
2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram) - Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens
Best Rap Performance
God Did - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
Vegas - Doja Cat
Pushin P - Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
F.N.F. (Let’s Go) - Hitkidd & Glorilla
WINNER: The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Beautiful - DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA
WINNER: Wait For U - Future feat. Drake & Tems
First Class - Jack Harlow
Die Hard - Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer
Big Energy (Live) - Latto
Best Rap Song
Churchill Downs - Jack Harlow feat. Drake
WINNER: The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Wait For U - Future feat. Drake & Tems
God Did - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
Pushin P - Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
Best Rap Album
God Did — DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You — Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
Mr Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
It’s Almost Dry — Pusha T
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Nina Charles
WINNER: Tobias Jesso Jnr
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Best Latin Pop Album
Aguilera - Christina Aguilera
WINNER: Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo
Viajante - Fonseca
Dharma+ - Sebastian Yatra
Best Música Urbana Album
Trap Cake, Vol. 2 - Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Legendaddy - Daddy Yankee
La 167 - Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
El Alimento - Cimafunk
Tinta Y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte
Alegoría - Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez
WINNER: Motomami - Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Abeja Reina - Chiquis
WINNER: Un Canto Por Mexico - El Musical
La Reunion (Deluxe) - Los Tigres del Norte
EP #1 Forajido - Christian Nodal
Que Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) - Marco Antoni Solís
Best Tropical Latin Album
Pa’lla Voy - Marc Anthony
Quiero Verte Feliz - La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B - Víctor Manuelle
Legendario - Tito Nieves
Imágenes Latinas - Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Elvis
WINNER: Encanto
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
The Batman - Michael Giacchino
WINNER: Encanto - Germaine Franco
No Time To Die - Hans Zimmer
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Succession: Season 3 - Nicholas Britell
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Austin Wintory
WINNER: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok - Stephanie Economou
Call of Duty: Vanguard - Bear McCreary
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - Richard Jacques
Old World - Christopher Tin
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Be Alive (From King Richard) - Beyonce & Darius Scott Dixon
Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing) - Taylor Swift
Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick) - Lady Gaga & Bloodpop
Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King) - Jessy Wilson, Angelique Kidjo, & Jeremy Lutito
Nobody Like U (From Turning Red) - Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell
WINNER: We Don’t Talk About Bruno (From Encanto) - Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Comedy Album
WINNER: The Closer - Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster - Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent - Randy Rainbow
Sorry - Louis CK
We All Scream - Patton Oswalt
Best R&B Performance
Virgo’s Groove - Beyonce
Over - Lucky Daye
Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan
Here With Me - Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak
WINNER: Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Do 4 Love - Snoh Aalegra
WINNER: Plastic Off the Sofa - Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
Keeps On Fallin’ - Babyface feat. Ella Mai
‘Round Midnight - Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
Cuff It - Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long
Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan
Please Don’t Walk Away - PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
Operation Funk - Cory Henry
Drones - Terrace Martin
Red Balloon - Tank and the Bangas
WINNER: Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy
Starfruit - Moonchild
Best R&B Album
Watch The Sun - PJ Morton
WINNER: Black Radio III - Robert Glasper
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown
Candydrip - Lucky Daye
Best Music Film
Adele One Night Only - Adele
Our World - Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live at the O2 - Billie Eilish
Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) - Rosalía
WINNER: Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story - Various Artists
A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn - Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Best Alternative Music Performance
There’d Better Be A Mirrorball - Arctic Monkeys
Certainty - Big Thief
King - Florence + the Machine
WINNER: Chaise Longue - Wet Leg
Spitting off the Edge of the World - Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album
WE - Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You - Big Thief
Fossora - Björk
WINNER: Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best Rock Song
Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers
Blackout - Turnstile
WINNER: Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile
Harmonia’s Dream - The War On Drugs
Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
Best Country Solo Performance
Heartfirst - Kelsea Ballerini
Something in the Orange - Zach Bryan
In His Arms - Miranda Lambert
Circles Around This Town - Maren Morris
WINNER: Live Forever - Willie Nelson
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Evening : Live at Apparatus - The Baylor Project
WINNER: Linger Awhile - Samara Joy
Fade to Black - Carmen Lundy
Fifty - The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester
Ghost Song - Cecile McLorin Salvant
Best American Roots Song
Bright Star - Anais Mitchell
Forever - Sheryl Crow
High and Lonesome - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
WINNER: Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt
Prodigal Daughter - Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
You and Me on the Rock - Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
Best Americana Album
WINNER: In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way - Dr John
Good to Be . . . - Keb’ Mo’
Raise the Roof - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That . . . - Bonnie Raitt
Best Global Music Album
Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini - Burna Boy
Queen of Sheba - Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us . . . (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago
WINNER: Sakura - Masa Takumi
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Black Men Are Precious - Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems - Amanda Gorman
Hiding in Plain View - Malcolm-Jamal Warner
WINNER: The Poet Who Sat by the Door - J. Ivy
You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. - Amir Sulaiman
Best Classical Compendium
WINNER: An Adoption Story - Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
Aspire - JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
A Concert for Ukraine - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
The Lost Birds - Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx
All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks
Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of the World - Lin-Manuel Miranda
WINNER: Finding Me - Viola Davis
Music Is History - Questlove