The beloved Queen Bey has broken a historic record after winning multiple awards tonight. Photo / Getty Images

Beyonce has made history at the 65th Grammy Awards.

All eyes were on the Lemonade singer tonight as she led with nine nominations, including nods for song, album, and record of the year. However, her historic win came when her new album Renaissance was announced as the winner in the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album category.

Presented by James Cordon, the mother of three took to the stage looking visibly shocked.

“Thank you so much. I’m trying not to be too emotional, I’m trying just to receive this night,” the singer said through tears. “I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God. I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny whose not here but he’s here in spirit”

Beyoncé now holds the record for most #GRAMMYs wins in HISTORY, with 32. pic.twitter.com/RnqX8457gd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 6, 2023

Beyonce went on to thank her parents, husband, and three children before finishing off by thanking the queer community for creating the genre and finally thanking the Grammys for creating the event.

In addition to becoming the most awarded artist in Grammy history, she is also the first black woman to win the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award.

The star created a buzz when the Grammy nominations were announced as it was revealed she tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations of all time - 88. She already holds the record for the most wins for a female artist, with 28 and after winning further awards tonight she also broke the record for most Grammy awards won by a solo artist.

Beyonce held back tears as she accepted her historic win. Photo / Getty Images

The record was first set by classical musician Georg Solti in 1997.

Her strongest competition came from Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar, who also had nominations in those three categories.

The Formation hitmaker won the Best R+B Song prize for Cuff It at the 2023 ceremony, taking her total wins to 31 and equalling the benchmark set by Solti.

However, she wasn’t able to accept the award at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles as she was 80 minutes late, with host Trevor Noah reassuring the audience: “Beyonce is on her way”.

Instead, Nile Rogers, who performed on the track, gave a brief speech on her behalf.

He said: “When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that had happened to me. I heard it and said, ‘I wanna play on that, right now’, and it was one take.”

Earlier in the evening, Beyonce also won Best Song Written for Visual Media for Be Alive from the movie King Richard, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for Break My Soul, and Best Traditional R+B Performance for Plastic Off the Sofa during the Premiere ceremony ahead of the main event.

She lost out in two of the categories she was up for during the pre-show, with Virgo Groove beaten to Best R+B Performance by Muni Long’s Hes + Hrs, and Be Alive missing out on Best Song Written For Visual Media to We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Encanto.

Further wins could also be on the way for the star as she’s up for a string of other honours, including, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and the prestigious Record of the Year.