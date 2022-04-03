Dua Lipa, winner of Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia, at last year's Grammy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Dua Lipa, winner of Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia, at last year's Grammy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

In what suddenly became the awards season to watch, the 64th annual Grammy Awards kicks off in Las Vegas today. After a dramatic episode at the Oscars last week where Best Actor winner Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock in a shocking on-stage outburst, audience interest has been reignited in the unpredictable live television procession of celebrities celebrating celebrities.

From the most daring red carpet of the year to the biggest names in music making history, the Herald brings you all the coverage at this year's live Grammy Awards.

Follow our live blog for all the biggest arrivals and the awards as they happen.

The biggest names to watch this year are American singer and songwriter, Jon Batiste, who leads the nominations tally with 11 potential wins, followed by pop stalwart Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and Doja Cat all up for eight awards. And Oscar winner Billie Eilish and Disney star turned singing sensation Olivia Rodrigo have both picked up seven nominations.

Here at home, Kiwi opera star Simon O'Neill is nominated for two Grammy awards: best choral performance and best-engineered album, classical. O'Neill, originally from Ashburton, said last year he was hoping to take his 10-year-old daughter to the awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's beloved Lorde, who released her third album Solar Power just in time to be considered, has missed out on any nominations this year.

While viewers can expect today's awards host, Trevor Noah, to make comment on the events of last week's Oscars ceremony, it looks like one-time acceptance speech crasher Kanye West may not be making an appearance.

West, who interrupted Taylor Swift's VMA Award acceptance speech in 2009, sparking an ongoing feud between the artists, has reportedly told ex-wife Kim Kardashian he is "going away to get help".

