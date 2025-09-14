A leading promoter says the Government’s new major events fund will help even the playing field with Australia and bring more opportunities to New Zealand’s struggling cities.
Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston yesterday announced a $70 million investment package aimed at boosting Aotearoa’s appeal and supporting the economic recoveryof local hospitality and tourism businesses.
The suite of new funding mechanisms included $40m for securing large-scale international events, $10m to support existing events, $10m for region-specific tourism incentives and up to $10m for tourism infrastructure upgrades.
Upston told Herald NOW that New Zealand has been missing out on major events because of the higher costs associated with bringing them here.
“What we do know with this ... fund is that there’ll be a range of events that have never been considered for New Zealand in the past, that now become possible.”
Brent Eccles, founder of Eccles Entertainment, told Newstalk ZB the Government’s proposed events fund was intended to cover the “cost of getting to New Zealand and putting on that show in New Zealand”.
“In a sense, the artist benefits from it. The promoter doesn’t really.”
“[Artists are] starting to come through now and we need to make sure that we get them to New Zealand.”
Upston told HeraldNOW due diligence will be applied to ensure the money is going to the right events, noting taxpayers will “pay nothing” if an event doesn’t materialise.
“We want to make sure that the proposed event will be successful, will bring the international visitation and the economic impact.”
“The distance to New Zealand can be a challenge, and we just want the flexibility to be able to put something extra on the table to convince those artists to say yes and to bring their event to New Zealand.”