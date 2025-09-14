“What we do know with this ... fund is that there’ll be a range of events that have never been considered for New Zealand in the past, that now become possible.”

Hospitality and Tourism Minister Louise Upston unveiled a $70m investment package to boost boost major events and tourism opportunities. Photo / Michael Craig

Brent Eccles, founder of Eccles Entertainment, told Newstalk ZB the Government’s proposed events fund was intended to cover the “cost of getting to New Zealand and putting on that show in New Zealand”.

“In a sense, the artist benefits from it. The promoter doesn’t really.”

Given most deals with artists are done in American dollars, Eccles said the increased funding would essentially help cover the shortfall in our dollar’s value against the strong currency.

“Freight costs have gone through the roof, production costs and staging and such. That has stopped these shows coming to New Zealand over the last few years.”

He pointed to AC/DC, which were playing Australia in November, as an example.

“They should have come here. And I suspect that’s a cost thing.”

Promoter Brent Eccles says high freight, production and staging costs have kept international acts away from New Zealand.

Hosking pressed Eccles on what this new fund says about the viability of international artists coming to New Zealand to specifically host concerts, given country singer Luke Combs was still able to host two massive shows at Eden Park in January.

“That equation worked for him, but there are artists that their production requirements are such that it doesn’t work,” Eccles said.

“We can go put our head in the sand and go, ‘Oh ... they’ll come anyway’. Well, they won’t and they’re not, unfortunately.

“So we’re getting some, but not all.”

The Government’s new funding shows it has recognised how important events and their associated business profit are “for the psyche of New Zealand”, Eccles said.

The fund should therefore position New Zealand as a more attractive events destination and put it on par with Australian regions like Queensland.

“There’s a whole lot of new artists that are coming through now that are playing stadiums. Not arenas ... but at Eden Park or Western Springs or Go Media-type venue.”

With Christchurch’s new covered stadium also coming on stream in the next 12 months, Eccles said it was a good time for the Government to be putting money forward.

“[Artists are] starting to come through now and we need to make sure that we get them to New Zealand.”

Upston told HeraldNOW due diligence will be applied to ensure the money is going to the right events, noting taxpayers will “pay nothing” if an event doesn’t materialise.

“We want to make sure that the proposed event will be successful, will bring the international visitation and the economic impact.”

“The distance to New Zealand can be a challenge, and we just want the flexibility to be able to put something extra on the table to convince those artists to say yes and to bring their event to New Zealand.”

