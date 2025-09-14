Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Government’s $70m events fund needed to attract more acts to NZ, promoter says

Tom Rose
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Government announced a one-off $70 million investment package for events and tourism on Sunday. Looks to attract more concerts/events and tourism to boost local economies.

A leading promoter says the Government’s new major events fund will help even the playing field with Australia and bring more opportunities to New Zealand’s struggling cities.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston yesterday announced a $70 million investment package aimed at boosting Aotearoa’s appeal and supporting the economic recovery

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save