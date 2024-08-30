Tana and Gordon Ramsay have been married for 28 years. Photo / Getty

Gordon and Tana Ramsay still manage to have regular date nights.

The 57-year-old chef has been married to Tana, 50, since 1996 and they have Megan, 26, twins Holly and Jack, 24, Tilly, 22, Oscar, 5, and 9-month-old Jesse together. But because they are now the parents of two small children, Tana revealed they have been more conscious about going out as a couple and she has even implemented a dress code.

Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, she said: “In our relationship having little kids again, our present to each other on our last anniversary was, we have to go to the theatre once a month and we have to go out three times a month, and we’re not allowed to wear trainers.

”So we kind of dress up in a nice dress and I’ll wear heels and he’ll wear a suit or a shirt and proper shoes. Proper time together.”

Tana explained she and Gordon spend those date nights talking about themselves and their relationship together and it feels as if they are “better” at doing so because of where they are in life.