"One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade," the famed chef said. Photo / Getty Images

The Ramsay family brood has just gotten a little bigger.

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay revealed on Instagram on Saturday that they have welcomed their sixth child, a baby boy named Jesse James Ramsay.

The celebrity chef was the first to share the news, posting three pictures on social media of the Ramsay crew’s latest addition.

“What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper,” the Kitchen Nightmares host, who turned 57 on Wednesday, captioned the post. “One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.”

Along with their sweet baby boy, Gordon and Tana share five children — daughter Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, daughter Matilda “Tilly,” 22, and son Oscar, 4.

In the candid snaps, Gordon can be seen giving the little one a kiss on the forehead as Tana holds him. He also posted a couple of photos of Tana excitedly grinning next to little Jesse.

Tana shared the same pictures on her own Instagram account, as well as a snap of their baby meeting his older brother Oscar.

“It’s been a nerve wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle,” Tana captioned the post. “Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much.”

Gordon got candid with People in September about how his wife wanted another baby, revealing at the time that she was looking to have “another one” at some point.

“I’m going to be at school celebrating sports day with a f***ing walker!” the chef quipped. “’Hey, who’s your granddad?’ ‘That’s my dad, actually.’ "

Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Tilly. Photo / Tilly Ramsay via Instagram

“So I’m not too sure how many knee hip replacements they’ll get by the time they get 21, but I’m going to try,” Gordon said.

Tana also revealed in an interview with People that she wanted a big family.

“I’m one of four, Gordon’s one of four, so it’s sort of second nature to me,” she shared.