Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes dies after scooter hit-and-run crash

Actress Lisa Banes died earlier today following a June 4 hit-and-run collision with a scooter that sped through a red light in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Lisa Banes has died aged 65 after a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

The Gone Girl actress was hit by a motorised scooter on June 4 and on Monday night her representative confirmed her "tragic and senseless" death.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, they said: "We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing.

"She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends.

"We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the New York Police Department told Metro.co.uk that no arrest had been made.

Just busted. Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted - always helped me though the hard times. She was so beloved by so many pic.twitter.com/85IL2OZKMd — jillsobule (@jillsobule) June 15, 2021

Her friend Jill Sobule paid tribute to Lisa after the news, as she tweeted: "Just busted. Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted – always helped me through the hard times. She was so beloved by so many."

The star lives in Los Angeles but had been visiting New York City for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic when a scooter sped through a red light and struck her as she was crossing the road.

Police say that Lisa had the right of way and are looking for the driver, who fled the scene after the accident.

Paramedics rushed to the scene where they discovered that the actress had "severe head trauma".

After the accident, Lisa's wife Kathryn Kranhold revealed she was in "critical condition", and her friend Cynthia Crossen added that before the crash she had been delighted to visit New York once again, having spent the past year at home in LA.

She said: "She loves, loves, loves New York.

"She's an LA girl but she spent so many happy years here."

Lisa's film credits include a role alongside Tom Cruise in Cocktail and the Western flick Young Guns.

She has also made appearances in the TV shows Nashville, The Orville and Masters of Sex in addition to many turns on Broadway.