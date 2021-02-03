Golden Globes 2021: The Crown tops the list of nominees

The Crown leads the list of TV nominees for the Golden Globe Awards.
The hit Netflix series has received six nominations in total, including Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series (Josh O'Connor), Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series (Olivia Coleman and Emma Corrin) and Best Television Series.
Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter have also been nominated for the Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role award.
The Crown is facing competition from Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark and Ratched for the Best Television Series gong.
Ozark has received four nominations in all, including Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series (Laura Linney), Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series (Jason Bateman) and Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role (Julia Garner).
Elsewhere, Emily in Paris - the comedy-drama series about an American marketing executive working in Paris - has been nominated in the Best Television Series and Best Performance By An Actress in a Television Series (Lily Collins) categories.
Normal People - the romantic drama series starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones - has received two nominations, including one for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For Television.
The hit show has been nominated for the coveted accolade alongside The Queen's Gambit, Small Axe, The Undoing and Unorthodox.
In the film categories, three women have been nominated for the Best Director gong for the first time ever.
Emerald Fennell, Regina King and Chloe Zhao have received nods for Promising Young Woman, One Night in Miami and Nomadland respectively.
Mank, the biographical drama film about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, has been handed six nominations.
The David Fincher-directed movie has landed nominations for Best Film, Best Actor for Gary Oldman, Best Director for Fincher, Best Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfried, Best Score, and Best Screenplay.
Meanwhile, Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has received three nods from the Hollywood Foreign Press.
The mockumentary - which is a sequel to 2006's Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan - is up for the Best Motion Picture, Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture (Maria Bakalova) and Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture (Baron Cohen) awards.
The list of nominees were announced by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson. The ceremony is due to be held on February 28, as part of a bi-coastal broadcast hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
Golden Globes 2021 list of nominations:
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama:
Jason Bateman
Josh O'Connor
Bob Odenkirk
Al Pacino
Matthew Rhys
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Cate Blanchett
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Shira Haas
Nicole Kidman
Anya Taylor-Joy
Best Director – Motion Picture:
Emerald Fennell
David Fincher
Regina King
Aaron Sorkin
Chloé Zhao
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:
Maria Bakalova
Kate Hudson
Michelle Pfeiffer
Rosamund Pike
Anya Taylor-Joy
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:
Riz Ahmed
Chadwick Boseman
Anthony Hopkins
Gary Oldman
Tahar Rahim
Best Television Series – Drama:
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama:
Olivia Colman
Jodie Comer
Emma Corrin
Laura Linney
Sarah Paulson
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Bryan Cranston
Jeff Daniels
Hugh Grant
Ethan Hawke
Mark Ruffalo
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:
Sacha Baron Cohen
James Corden
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Dev Patel
Andy Samberg
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:
Viola Davis
Andra Day
Vanessa Kirby
Frances McDormand
Carey Mulligan
Best Motion Picture – Drama:
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture:
Sacha Baron Cohen
Daniel Kaluuya
Jared Leto
Bill Murray
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Best Original Score – Motion Picture:
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:
Lily Collins
Kaley Cuoco
Elle Fanning
Jane Levy
Catherine O'Hara
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
John Boyega
Brendan Gleeson
Dan Levy
Jim Parsons
Donald Sutherland
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
Music
The Prom
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture:
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Jodie Foster
Amanda Seyfried
Helena Zengel
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language:
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Promising Young Woman
Mank
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The Father
Nomadland
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:
Don Cheadle
Nicholas Hoult
Eugene Levy
Jason Sudeikis
Ramy Youssef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Gillian Anderson
Helena Bonham Carter
Julia Garner
Annie Murphy
Cynthia Nixon
Best Motion Picture – Animated:
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers