Golden Globes 2021: The Crown tops the list of nominees

The Crown's Emma Corrin is up for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series. Photo / Getty Images

The Crown leads the list of TV nominees for the Golden Globe Awards.

The hit Netflix series has received six nominations in total, including Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series (Josh O'Connor), Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series (Olivia Coleman and Emma Corrin) and Best Television Series.

Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter have also been nominated for the Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role award.

The Crown is facing competition from Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark and Ratched for the Best Television Series gong.

Ozark has received four nominations in all, including Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series (Laura Linney), Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series (Jason Bateman) and Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role (Julia Garner).

Elsewhere, Emily in Paris - the comedy-drama series about an American marketing executive working in Paris - has been nominated in the Best Television Series and Best Performance By An Actress in a Television Series (Lily Collins) categories.

Normal People - the romantic drama series starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones - has received two nominations, including one for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For Television.

The hit show has been nominated for the coveted accolade alongside The Queen's Gambit, Small Axe, The Undoing and Unorthodox.

Netflix's Emily in Paris has been nominated for Best Television Series, with star Lily Collins up for a Best Performance award. Photo / AP

In the film categories, three women have been nominated for the Best Director gong for the first time ever.

Emerald Fennell, Regina King and Chloe Zhao have received nods for Promising Young Woman, One Night in Miami and Nomadland respectively.

Mank, the biographical drama film about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, has been handed six nominations.

The David Fincher-directed movie has landed nominations for Best Film, Best Actor for Gary Oldman, Best Director for Fincher, Best Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfried, Best Score, and Best Screenplay.

Hit BBC series Normal People has netted two Golden Globe nominations. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has received three nods from the Hollywood Foreign Press.

The mockumentary - which is a sequel to 2006's Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan - is up for the Best Motion Picture, Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture (Maria Bakalova) and Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture (Baron Cohen) awards.

The list of nominees were announced by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson. The ceremony is due to be held on February 28, as part of a bi-coastal broadcast hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Emerald Fennell is one of three women up for Best Director for her debut film Promising Young Woman. Photo / Supplied

Golden Globes 2021 list of nominations:

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama:

Jason Bateman

Josh O'Connor

Bob Odenkirk

Al Pacino

Matthew Rhys

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Cate Blanchett

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Shira Haas

Nicole Kidman

Anya Taylor-Joy

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Emerald Fennell

David Fincher

Regina King

Aaron Sorkin

Chloé Zhao

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Maria Bakalova

Kate Hudson

Michelle Pfeiffer

Rosamund Pike

Anya Taylor-Joy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:



Riz Ahmed

Chadwick Boseman

Anthony Hopkins

Gary Oldman

Tahar Rahim

Best Television Series – Drama:

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama:

Olivia Colman

Jodie Comer

Emma Corrin

Laura Linney

Sarah Paulson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Bryan Cranston

Jeff Daniels

Hugh Grant

Ethan Hawke

Mark Ruffalo

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Sacha Baron Cohen

James Corden

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Dev Patel

Andy Samberg

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Viola Davis

Andra Day

Vanessa Kirby

Frances McDormand

Carey Mulligan

Best Motion Picture – Drama:

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture:

Sacha Baron Cohen

Daniel Kaluuya

Jared Leto

Bill Murray

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Best Original Score – Motion Picture:

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Lily Collins

Kaley Cuoco

Elle Fanning

Jane Levy

Catherine O'Hara

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

John Boyega

Brendan Gleeson

Dan Levy

Jim Parsons

Donald Sutherland

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

Music

The Prom

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture:

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Jodie Foster

Amanda Seyfried

Helena Zengel

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language:

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Promising Young Woman

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Father

Nomadland

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:



Don Cheadle

Nicholas Hoult

Eugene Levy

Jason Sudeikis

Ramy Youssef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Gillian Anderson

Helena Bonham Carter

Julia Garner

Annie Murphy

Cynthia Nixon

Best Motion Picture – Animated:

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers