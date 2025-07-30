“We are excited to partner with Callam and Team Event to take Electric Avenue and its festival brands to the next level, giving fans get even greater access to local and international talent while supporting the future growth and success of this iconic New Zealand festival.”

First held in 2015, Electric Avenue celebrated its 10th anniversary in February, drawing about 75,000 attendees. Headlined by drum and bass legends Chase and Status and electronic dance band The Prodigy, 2025’s festival was the first year it was held over two days.

Electric Avenue drew 22,848 visitors to Christchurch, with people staying an average of 2.75 nights. ChristchurchNZ head of major events Karena Finnie said this year’s festival resulted in the biggest visitor spend this decade.

“The past 15 years of building this business has been a journey of blood, sweat and tears but a journey we’re incredibly proud of, and this acquisition is a recognition of that,” said Mitchell.

Electric Avenue joins Live Nation’s portfolio of festivals in New Zealand, including Rhythm & Vines and the regional Greenstone Summer Concert Tour. Based in Christchurch, entertainment and events company Team Event has operated locally for 15 years. As well as Electric Avenue, it is responsible for the South Island Wine and Food Festival, The Great Kiwi Beer Festival, Nostalgia Festival and the Live in the Park concert series.

In 2009, Live Nation and ticketing company Ticketmaster reached an agreement to merge. In 2024, Live Nation’s annual shareholders report stated the company has equity interests in 394 venues globally and believes itself to be “the largest producer of live music concerts in the world”.

The company says it connected “151 million fans to approximately 11,000 artists at 54,000 events in 2024″.

The company has faced criticism over its role in the consolidation of the live events industry. In May 2024, the US Department of Justice announced an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment, accusing the company of illegally monopolising the live event market.