It sounds like a wild spin-off show where two unlikely worlds collide. But this is in fact the real life, streaming service-crossed love affair between a Game of Thrones star and an Ozark actor.
The unlikely pairing of Lena Heady, who played Cersei Lannister in the HBO series, and Ozark's Russ Langmore, played by Marc Menchaca, has been made official in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Italy, reports the New York Post.
Heady's former co-star Sophie Turner was in attendance at the sunny reception in Puglia alongside her husband, Joe Jonas, and pop singer Rick Astley.
GOT legends Peter Dinklage and Conleth Hill were also present to witness 49-year-old Heady, dressed in a white gown with a veil and flower crown, make her way down the flower-lined aisle to her new husband.
Menchaca, 47, who wore a wide-brimmed hat and blue three-piece blue suit, first spurred rumours of a relationship with Heady when the pair attended the premier of The Outsider together in 2020.
They confirmed their relationship in November that year.
Heady was previously married to singer Peter Paul Loughran in 2007. The pair have a son, Wylie, 11. They divorced in 2013. Heady also has a 7-year-old daughter Teddy to director Dan Cadan.