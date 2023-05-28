Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen worked with John Stamos on Full House in the 90s. Photo / Getty Images

John Stamos has made a surprising confession about his former co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen when they decided not to do Fuller House.

The 59-year-old actor starred alongside the twin actresses when they shared the role of Michelle Tanner on the classic 1990s sitcom Full House but when it came to the 2016 spinoff, the twins decided not to return.

Stamos confessed, years later, following the death of co-star Bob Saget - who died in 2022 at the age of 65 after suffering blunt head trauma - he angrily called the fashion designer twins resulting in them arriving at his house with a frozen pork chop to make amends.

Speaking on the And That’s What You Really Missed podcast, he said: “The twins moved to New York. And I gotta tell you, one of the only good things to come out of Bob’s [death] Well... Mary-Kate and Ashley, we didn’t see them much. I mean, we stayed in touch a little bit, but Bob really did. And they were so great.

Ashley Olsen and John Stamos in Full House. Photo / Supplied

“You hear rumours, ‘Oh, they hated their childhood, or they hated being on the show or whatever. When I did Fuller House, they didn’t wanna come back. And I was angry for a minute. And that got out. But they were, like, ‘We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob.’

“They came over to my house. They brought a pork chop and sage. I don’t know why, but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So we stayed very close.”

Stamos went on to reiterate that he did talk about things with Mary-Kate and Ashley - who after their time on Full House went on to star in a string of movies such as Passport to Paris and Our Lips Are Sealed and had their own sitcom in 1998 titled Two of a Kind before bowing out of acting in 2004 in favour of a career in fashion - and eventually “respected” their decision to not take part in Fuller House.

He said: “So I did call, I talked to Mary-Kate and I explained kind of what the show was going to be, and told them I would love them to be on there, and they decided not to, which I respect.”

It comes after the star revealed he had them fired from the hit 90s sitcom because he “couldn’t deal” with them during a scene with co-star Dave Coulier, the star said it was an act that quickly backfired on him.



