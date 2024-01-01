Friends cast Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: mention of sexual assault

Friends actor David Schwimmer has shared a scorching critique regarding activists who refuse to acknowledge or question Hamas terrorists’ sex crimes towards Israelis on October 7.

On Friday, the Jewish star shared a post on Instagram revealing he has been an advocate against sexual violence for almost 30 years.

Schwimmer stressed the importance of hearing and believing survivors’ stories while referencing the New York Times’ latest inquiry into the sexual assaults, which happened at the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

“There are incredible organisations and individuals that I count as allies in this work,” he shared. “Who for years have stood up and fought for survivors of rape and sexual assault, demanding justice — many of whom are survivors themselves. And yet …”

“Why do so many REFUSE TO BELIEVE — despite all the evidence on camera and in testimony — the women, children and men brutally assaulted by terrorists on October 7?” he went on.

Schwimmer added many of those who advocated for sexual assault survivors will “fight like hell for ALL victims of sexual violence — unless they’re Jews”.

“For many of them, denying it even happened is a convenient way of avoiding compassion and personal responsibility,” he said. “Perhaps this article will finally make them realise they got it wrong, and come to terms with their unconscious bias.

“Because — as they know better than most — their refusal to believe the survivors has RE-TRAUMATISED them, as well as their families, friends, and those of us who did believe them,” Schwimmer wrote.

The social media post was not the star’s first time reflecting on the war.

David Schwimmer revealed he has been an advocate against sexual violence for almost 30 years. Photo / Getty Images

At the beginning of December, Schwimmer dubbed university presidents who wouldn’t condemn antisemitism during hearings “morally bankrupt”.

“Incapable of answering even the most direct ‘yes’ or ‘no’ questions, watch them duck and smirk at the unbridled anti-Semitism [sic] and calls for genocide on their campuses,” Schwimmer shared.

“Where is the outrage among students, faculty and alumni demanding their resignations, an official apology and enforcement of the codes of conduct?”