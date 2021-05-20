Friends reunion: James Corden criticised as fans learn he is host of cast special

Friends: The Reunion | Official Trailer. Video / HBO

Friends fans were no doubt feeling a spectrum of emotions watching the trailer for the reunion - but some felt angry after learning a certain star was hosting the special.

James Corden is the seemingly polarising host of the Late Late Show, and confirmation that he is hosting the special was enough to get fans riled up.

Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are reuniting, but some fans aren't happy. Photo / HBO Max

The New York Post reports Twitter users were quick to express their disappointment Corden was featuring in the special.

"James Corden adding the Friends reunion to the list of things he's ruined with his mere presence," a person posted.

It appears some Friends fans are don't like that James Corden will feature in the reunion special. Photo / Getty Images

Others were so mad Corden features they believe the reunion is ruined before they have even watched it.

"Don't get me wrong I've been wanting a Friends reunion since 2004 but if someone told me James Corden would be in it I'd have told them not to bother," a Tweet read.

It was enough to spark some hilarious memes:

Friends with

reunion James Corden pic.twitter.com/R6hWimlLVe — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) May 19, 2021

james corden adding the friends reunion to the list of things he's ruined with his mere presence pic.twitter.com/PCymi3Yest — abi 🐲 is back in her miranda otto era (@maIeficentmills) May 14, 2021

And Corden isn't the only celebrity Friends fans have an issue with. HBO Max posted a list of stars who will feature, and for reasons unknown, Justin Bieber is making a guest appearance.

"Justin Bieber is on the Friends reunion? I'm not watching now," one fan declared.

The full trailer, released yesterday by HBO Max, shows the cast gathering on a recreation of their iconic set, playing a trivia game about the show, doing a table read of a scene, and sharing memories of starring on the hit sitcom and the phenomena it became.

As well as Corden and Bieber, a long list of celebrity guests will help the Friends cast reminisce. David Beckham, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai will all make appearances.

Friends: The Reunion premieres May 27 on HBO Max.