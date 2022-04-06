Friends and family of Will Smith are reportedly encouraging the actor to attend therapy. Photo / Getty Imges

Friends and family of Will Smith are encouraging the actor to attend therapy.

A source close to the actor told Entertainment Tonight, that despite their own personal "embarrassment" following Smith's outburst at this year's Oscars, friends have been "privately texting him and trying to be there for him".

The source went on to claim, "there is a lot of anger in Will."

"His incident at the Oscars is just one [time] that it came out."

The insider went on to say those close to the King Richard actor think "he needs to take a break from acting, go to therapy, and sort out his issues".

A second source has also come forward stating Smith has received plenty of support from his family and they are "working through it all".

"They are a strong family unit, and they support Will 100 per cent."

Smith made headlines last week when he hit Oscars presenter Chris Rock after the comedian made a G.I. Jane joke about Pinkett Smith's bald appearance.

The French Prince of Bel-Air actor then sat down and aggressively shouted at Rock, "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth". Smith later won the best actor Oscar.

The fallout has continued to rock Hollywood with many condemning Smith for his actions including the Academy which resulted in Smith announcing his official resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

He stated that he has chosen to resign, calling his actions "shocking, painful and inexcusable" and added that he will submit to any further consequences the Academy deems necessary.

The Men in Black actor also took to Instagram with an apology where he called his actions toward Rock "wrong" and admitted he was out of line.

Smith's family members have since shared their reactions on social media. Jaden, the actor's second son, posted to Twitter immediately after his father's outburst saying, "And That's How We Do It".

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

Meanwhile Willow, Smith's only daughter, shared two cryptic tweets over the weekend. She said, "The meaning of life is found in challenge" following up with, "Life is a series of reactions".

The meaning of life is found in challenge — WILLOW (@OfficialWillow) April 2, 2022

Life is a series of reactions — WILLOW (@OfficialWillow) April 2, 2022

Jada Pinkett-Smith has also responded to the controversy surrounding her husband with a post on Instagram saying, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

The news comes amid further humiliation for the actor after his wife's ex-lover, August Alsina, is said to be addressing his public affair with Pinkett Smith in an unreleased song and a rumoured tell-all book.

In a post to Instagram, Alsina shared a preview of his yet to be released song where he is heard singing, "'Well, of course, some s*** is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world's favourite."

While a source told The Sun, "August is getting ready to sign a big-money book deal which will detail his romantic liaisons with Jada."

The Smiths are yet to comment.

Where to get help:

•

Lifeline:

0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

•

Suicide Crisis Helpline:

0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

•

Youthline:

0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)

•

Kidsline:

0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

•

Whatsup:

0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)

•

Depression helpline:

0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

•

Anxiety helpline:

0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)

•

Rainbow Youth:

(09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.