Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Diane Keaton death: Friend reveals Keaton’s rapid health decline before sudden death

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Diane Keaton, pictured in 2019, had listed her Brentwood home for US$29 million just months before her death. Photo / Getty Images

Diane Keaton, pictured in 2019, had listed her Brentwood home for US$29 million just months before her death. Photo / Getty Images

The late actress Diane Keaton’s health took a rapid turn for the worse in the lead-up to her death, a friend of the star has revealed.

Keaton died in California aged 79 on the morning of October 12 (NZT), her family confirmed to People.

No further details were immediately available

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save