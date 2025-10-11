Diane Keaton attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. Photo / Getty Images

Diane Keaton attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. Photo / Getty Images

Actress Diane Keaton, known for her Oscar-winning performance in 1977’s Annie Hall and her role in The Godfather films, has died at age 79, People magazine reported Saturday.

Details were not immediately available and Keaton’s loved ones have asked for privacy, a family spokesperson told People, which confirmed that the actress died in California.

Diane Keaton first made her imprint on the international stage after transitioning from theatre to play Kay Adams-Corleone - Michael Corleone’s second wife - in The Godfather film trilogy.

For her work in Woody Allen’s Annie Hall (1977), in which she played the titular character, she swept the Best Actress award at the Oscars, BAFTAs and Golden Globes.

She won her second Golden Globe in the same category for Something’s Gotta Give (2003) some 25 years later.