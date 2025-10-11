While never married, Keaton was romantically tied to fellow stars Al Pacino, Warren Beatty and Woody Allen over the years, and became a single mother in her early to mid-50s.
Keaton is survived by her two children, daughter Dexter, 29, and son Duke, 25, who she adopted in 1996 and 2001 respectively.
Speaking on her decision to adopt, Keaton told Ladies Home Journal in 2008 that she “didn’t think that I was ever going to be prepared to be a mother”.
“Motherhood was not an urge I couldn’t resist, it was more like a thought I’d been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in.”
Rosie O’Donnell, a longtime actress, comedian and award-winning talk show host, wrote that the news of Keaton’s death “breaks my heart”.
“Love to her children - what style what grace - she will be missed #ripdianekeaton.“
Octavia Spencer expressed her admiration for the late veteran actress, writing that today, “we lost a true original”.
"@diane_keaton wasn’t just an actress: she was a force. a woman who showed us that being yourself is the most powerful thing you can be," she said.
“From Annie Hall to Something’s Gotta Give, she made every role unforgettable. But beyond the screen, she brought joy, laughter, and style that was all her own.
“Thank you, Diane, for reminding us that authenticity never goes out of fashion.”