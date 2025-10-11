Diane Keaton has died aged 79, triggering an outpouring of grief. Photo / Getty Images
Veteran actress and Hollywood sweetheart Diane Keaton has died in California aged 79, with friends, co-stars and fellow celebrities paying tribute to a performer they looked up to as one of America’s most prolific stars.
Upon transitioning from theatre to film in 1970, Keaton rose to international acclaim in her20s after securing the role of Kay Adams-Corleone - Michael Corleone’s second wife - in The Godfather film trilogy.
Keaton proudly highlighted her value for independence over the years, priming her focus on her acting career while remaining bashful about her various successes.
For her work in Woody Allen’s Annie Hall (1977), in which she played the titular character, she swept the Best Actress award at the Oscars, BAFTAs and Golden Globes.
She won her second Golden Globe in the same category for Something’s Gotta Give (2003) some 25 years later.
After decades of extensive work, which saw her take lead roles in films from Reds (1981), Father of the Bride (1991) and its 1995 sequel, to Morning Glory (2010) and 5 Flights Up (2014) with Morgan Freeman, Keaton later noted she still felt much like her younger self did in both mind and spirit.
“I don’t know anything, and I haven’t learned,” she told People in 2019.
Mandy Moore, who played Keaton’s daughter in rom-com Because I Said So (2007), took to Instagram to express her love for Keaton’s family, writing: “They say don’t meet your heros [sic] but I got to work with one of mine and even call her ‘mom’ for a few months.
“An honor of a lifetime. What an incandescent human Di is and was.
“I am so sad she’s gone for all the reasons but also because it felt like she’d be here forever, dazzling us with her talent and charm (and her style, c’mon)!!! One of the very best to ever do it.”
Meanwhile, Hollywood director Paul Feig - who remained trusted friends with Keaton until her death - said Keaton “was an amazingly kind and creative person who also just happened to be a Hollywood legend”.
“She has been taken from us far too soon. We will miss you, Diane,” he wrote on X.
Jennifer Tilly, Keaton’s Sister Mary Explains It All (1991) co-star, expressed that she “loved working with her” and said she still retained a “beautifully engraved bible” that Keaton once gifted her.
“Diane was so warm and wonderful, and had a great sense of humor,” Tilly wrote on X.
“She was a truly unique individual. Such a loss.”
“She was kind and eccentric and I was blessed to know her. RIP Diane, you will be missed.”
