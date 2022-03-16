Ed Sheeran previously played three sold-out gigs in Dunedin in 2018. Photo / ODT

It turns out Ed Sheeran is not in love with the shape of Forsyth Barr Stadium.

While the British pop star announced he would be performing two shows in New Zealand next February, Dunedin has missed out as the two shows are set for Wellington and Auckland.

Dunedin Venues Management Ltd chief executive Terry Davies said the configuration of the local stadium was one factor that worked against Dunedin landing another visit from the red-headed musician.

"Certainly this tour I know that he wants to play in the round, so his production suits an oval more than it does a rectangular facility."

While his team was disappointed, having done "a phenomenal job when he toured last time," Davies said missing out on some shows was the reality of the concert industry.

"We hope for everything but you know you're not going to get everything ... we know we'll have our lion's share of content next summer and I'm sure we'll be announcing some concerts in the very near future.

The shows that his team was working to bring south were high-quality stadium acts and he would be very disappointed if they did not sell out.

While some online comment after the Sheeran concert dates were announced speculated a Dunedin show could still be added, Davies was quick to pour cold water on the idea.

"Look, we're always talking to promoters, but the likelihood of us getting [an Ed Sheeran] show at this stage would be low."

The online reaction to missing out on hosting Ed Sheeran was mixed.

Some comments said they were disappointed he was not coming south, while others were already planning trips to Auckland or Wellington.

On the other side of the coin, one commenter suggested the announcement was "good news in these troubled times", while another suggested the city should hit Sheeran where it hurts.

"Get your act together Ed, or we'll paint your mural over with Robbie Williams or Tom Jones, or even better, our greatest old loyalist, Joe Cocker!"

Sheeran will perform in Wellington at Sky Stadium on February 2 and Auckland's Eden Park on February 10, before crossing the Tasman to play Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Monday, March 21 via frontiertouring.com/edsheeran, with the general public on sale on Wednesday, March 23 (12pm) via ticketek.co.nz. Prices range from $189.90 to $89.90.