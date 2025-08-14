Award-winning Australian children's music sensation The Wiggles face a lawsuit from their former CEO. Photo / Getty Images

The former chief executive of The Wiggles – who left after just over a year into his role – has lodged proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia against the popular children’s entertainment group.

Luke O’Neill was named the music sensation’s first CEO last year, according to aNb Media, with his role focusing on “expanding The Wiggles’ digital footprint, developing new products and expanding the commercial operations of the business”.

O’Neill had worked as a consultant with The Wiggles since mid-2023 before stepping into the new role.

His LinkedIn profile states he finished the role in August 2024.

In a Federal Court application filed this week, O’Neil has lodged proceedings under the Fair Work Act against The Wiggles, the group’s leader, Anthony Field, and its general counsel, Matthew Salgo.