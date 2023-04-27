The star's lengthy and vast career resulted in a staggering fortune. Photo / Getty Images

Jerry Springers eye-watering fortune has been revealed.

It was announced this morning the legendary talk show host died at age 79 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer and now the fortune he is leaving behind has been disclosed.

Survived by his 47-year-old daughter, Katie Springer - whom he shared with ex-wife Micki Velton - the US politician turned-TV host acquired a whopping fortune of pproximately US$90-US$113 million during his career, according to the New York Times.

Springer - who first served as a US politician on Cincinnati’s City Council in 1971 before going on to be elected as the city’s major for one term in 1977 - appears to have earned the majority of his fortune during his time in the media industry.

The Post reports the star was most well known for his time hosting his namesake show, The Jerry Springer Show, which ran from 1991 to 2018, however, he had many other high-profile achievements during his vast and lengthy career.

Jerry Springer in a scene from Judge Jerry. Photo / AP

Springer was also a part of the Judge Jerry Show for three seasons and multiple radio and audio shows including, the Springer on the Radio Show, Baggage, the Jerry Springer Podcast and the Cincinnati, ‘60s folk music radio show.

His global stardom saw the media personality compete in a stint on Dancing With the Stars in 2006 where he landed fifth place.

Springer’s family released a statement this morning through their spokesperson praising the star for his “ability to connect” with people.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” Jene Galvin said in a statement.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”

Springer died peacefully at home in suburban Chicago after a brief illness, the statement said.

It has not yet been revealed who the talk show host’s fortune will be left to however it’s possible his daughter will inherit some - if not all - of it.