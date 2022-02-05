Former The Apprentice UK star jailed for online harassment of Kiwi columnist Dan Wootton

The late Caroline Flack with ex-fiance Andrew Brady. Photo / Instagram

A former contestant on The Apprentice UK has been jailed for harassing Kiwi journalist Dan Wootton.

Andrew Brady, 31, also an ex-fiance of late TV presenter Caroline Flack, was jailed for four months for a series of threats and abusive messages he posted on social media about Wootton.

These included calling Wootton a sex offender and a murderer.

Wootton is a former executive editor of the Sun and currently a columnist for the Daily Mail.

He has been outspoken about New Zealand's managed isolation rules, and in a series of columns had called Jacinda Ardern a "cruel woman" because of how the rules stopped Kiwis from returning home.

Brady started harassing Wootton after Flack's death in February 2020. He blamed Wootton for being partly responsible for her death.

Brady pleaded guilty to the charges.

Kiwi journalist Dan Wootton. Photo / Supplied

Judge Jeremy Richardson said Brady's attacks had "everything to do with your craving for celebrity status and your irritation that the press were not in the least interested in your somewhat uninteresting life", the Daily Mail reported.

Flack, a former Love Island UK host, was found dead in her home. Reports said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Brady was told by a judge his harassment "must stop" at a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

Prosecutors said the reality star had told his sister he was writing a book that he wanted to sell.

He began to harass Wootton after no media organisations showed any interest.

Brady attacked Wootton on social media, online blogs, and left voice notes to the complainant's own telephone.