The offences are contrary to sections 1(1)(a) and 6 of the Protection of Children Act 1978. If found guilty, he could receive a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.
A Met spokesman said: “The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat.”
A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said: “We remind all that proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Edwards was suspended by the BBC last July following media reports that a high-profile presenter had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a young man.