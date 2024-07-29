The offences are contrary to sections 1(1)(a) and 6 of the Protection of Children Act 1978. If found guilty, he could receive a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

A Met spokesman said: “The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat.”

The former BBC news anchor was suspended by the network last year. Photo / BBC

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said: “We remind all that proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Edwards was suspended by the BBC last July following media reports that a high-profile presenter had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a young man.

His wife later confirmed he was the presenter at the centre of the allegations, adding that he was being treated for serious mental health issues.

In April he resigned from the broadcaster on “medical advice”.

A BBC statement said: “After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors.

Huw Edwards met Queen Elizabeth II in 2013. Photo / Getty Images

“The BBC has accepted his resignation which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don’t believe it appropriate to comment further.”

Earlier this month, the BBC annual report revealed that Edwards had been the BBC’s best-paid journalist in the previous financial year, despite having been suspended for nine months.

He earned £480,000 ($1,050,801) between March 2023 and April 2024, a pay rise of £40,000 ($87,566), making him the corporation’s third-highest-earning presenter overall.