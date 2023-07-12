Presenter Sophie Raworth was forced to issue an awkward retraction on live TV after stating Huw Edwards had resigned amid the nude picture scandal. Photo / BBC

Mere hours after the presenter at the centre of the BBC nude picture scandal was named, the network has mistakenly announced the resignation of the high-profile host and had to retract the statement live on air.

While presenting the News at Six, the broadcaster was caught in an embarrassing gaffe after host Sophie Raworth mistakingly addressed the scandal.

Opening the show with the top stories as usual, Rawoth told viewers Huw Edwards was identified as the presenter who allegedly paid £35,000 ($72,202) to a teenager for explicit images.

“At six, Huw Edwards is the presenter accused of paying a teenager for explicit photos,” Raworth said adding, “In the last few minutes, he has announced his resignation.”

Sophie Raworth told viewers Edwards had resigned from the BBC. Photo / BBC

Not long after making the announcement, she was forced to issue a retraction telling viewers, “I must just correct something as well because this is all breaking in the last few minutes but he is not resigning. He has been named by his wife, he has not resigned.”

It comes after Edwards’ wife, Vicky Flind - who he shares five children with - released a statement this morning confirming it is her husband who is facing the shock allegations.

Claiming the BBC star is “suffering from serious mental health issues” she said he is now in hospital, and “intends to respond to the stories” circulating once he is “well enough to do so”.

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years,” she stated.

BBC news anchor Huw Edwards has been identified as the BBC presenter at the centre of the nude photo scandal. Photo / BBC

“The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving inpatient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.

“Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published,” she said adding that the family would like privacy during these “upsetting events”.

Flind made no comment regarding the presenter’s future at the broadcaster.

Edwards is one of BBC’s highest-paid stars with reports he makes a salary of approximately $907,534 each year.

BBC presenter and newsreader Huw Edwards is one of BBC's top earners. Photo / Getty

He is also a popular face of the broadcaster and has covered many major stories over the past decade - most recently the death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Edwards has been accused of asking a 17-year-old if they would sell sexual pictures to him.

In the UK, the legal age of consent is 16, however in England and Wales, the distribution of sexual images of a person under the age of 18 is considered illegal.

London’s Metropolitan Police has assessed the situation and in a statement released to the public, it was revealed they found “there is no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed”.

They also noted they were aware of other allegations but had not received any specific information themselves.