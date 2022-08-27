Florence Pugh has committed to just the one promotional appearance for Don't Worry Darling. Photo / Supplied

Florence Pugh is reportedly doing just the one press appearance for her upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling, further fuelling rumours she's fallen out with the film's director, Olivia Wilde.

Pugh plays the film's central character, Alice, a housewife who suspects her life with her husband, played by Wilde's boyfriend Harry Styles, isn't what it seems.

The Wrap reports Pugh is severely limiting her promotional press for the movie, with just the one appearance booked for the film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Pugh is currently filming in Budapest for Dune: Part Two.

A studio executive told The Wrap: "She'll be doing greetings for us from the set of Dune because she's not doing press."

The executive added the studio had known Pugh's availability for the press tour would be limited and had planned for it, however The Wrap reports it's unusual for a film's lead actor to be so absent from its promotion.

Rumours have been swirling for some time that Pugh was unimpressed with Wilde's alleged on-set affair with Styles.

There had also been reports Styles was paid more than three times the amount Pugh was, although Wilde has denied that claim.

Pugh plays the film's central character, Alice, a housewife who suspects her life isn't what it seems. Photo / Supplied

"There has been a lot out there that I largely don't pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a non-existent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me," Wilde told Variety.

"I'm a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it's something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims."

Tensions on set?

Recently leaked video also suggests there had been a disagreement between Pugh and Shia LaBeouf who was originally cast in the role of her husband in Don't Worry Darling.

Wilde had told Variety earlier this week she had fired LaBeouf from the film, but the actor yesterday denied that version of events.

He said he officially quit the movie.

"Firing me never took place, Olivia," LaBeouf said in an email to Variety. "And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth."

Leaked video shows Wilde asking LaBeouf to reconsider his decision to quit.

"I wanted to reach out because I feel like I'm not ready to give up on this yet," she said. "I, too, am heartbroken, and I want to figure this out.

"I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you're open to giving this a shot with me, with us," she said.

"If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point, and if you guys can make peace - and I respect your point of view, I respect hers - but if you guys can do it, what do you think?" Wilde continued.

Don't Worry Darling is due for release late next month.