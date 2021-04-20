Flight of the Concords' Bret McKenzie caught up in The Simpsons' Morrissey-esque episode wrath

The latest episode of The Simpsons has caused Bitish singer-songwriter Morrissey to hit out at the show's creators. Photo / The Simpsons, Facebook

Management of The Smiths lead singer has hit out at The Simpsons claiming the show's parody of Morrissey was "racist".

However, his management failed to show any examples of racism in the episode.

New Zealand comedian Bret Mckenzie and English actor Benedict Cumberbatch worked on the episode's title, Panic on the Streets of Springfield, a parody of the band's song Panic.

The episode focuses on Quilloughby, a "depressed 1980s British singer" voiced by Cumberbatch who befriends Lisa.

Quilloughby is the former lead singer of the band "the Sunffs" who got big with tracks such as Hamburger is Homicide and, How Late Is Then.

These songs are very similar to popular songs sung by the Smiths like Meat is Murder and How Soon Is Now.

Quilloughby turns out to be Lisa's imaginary friend who is an older man, eats meat, is overweight and shares anti-immigrant views.

However, Morrissey is "a serious vegan and strong supporter for animal rights", according to his manager Peter Katsis.

During the madness of 2020 I worked very remotely on an episode of The Simpsons. I wrote some 80’s pop songs with my... Posted by Flight of the Conchords on Sunday, April 18, 2021

McKenzie worked on the episode as a songwriter, in a post he revealed the show came together last year while working remotely from Wellington with Cumberbatch and other creatives.

Despite similarities in song titles, the show's writer said the episode was only somewhat based on Morrissey.

Simpsons writer Tim Long said the character was not Morrissey.

"Having said that, the character is definitely Morrissey-esque, with maybe a small dash of Robert Smith from the Cure, Ian Curtis from Joy Division, and a bunch of other people," he told Variety.

Long claims inspiration for the episode came from his own childhood.

"I grew up as a moody kid obsessed with catchy-yet-depressing indy music," he said.

"And like Marge, my parents wondered what the hell was wrong with me."

Katsis, Morrissey's management released a statement saying the singer has never been overweight and was a victim of "racist" attacks.

Surprising what a “turn for the worst" the writing for The Simpson’s tv show has taken in recent years. Sadly, The... Posted by Morrissey Official on Sunday, April 18, 2021

"But when a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here."

"Truly they are the only ones who have stopped creating, and have instead turned unapologetically hurtful and racist."

Thinking more today on this Simpson’s bullshit….. Why did Cumberbatch even agree to take this voice-over gig playing... Posted by Morrissey Official on Monday, April 19, 2021

In the past, the Smiths singer has often had to defend himself from racist accusations after a number of controversial interviews and public statements targeting ethnicities and immigration.

During an interview with German news site Spiegel Online in 2017, he said refugees moving to Germany made it "the rape capital of Europe".

However, he denied saying this despite the reporter releasing the interview tapes.

In 2019 he also voiced his support for an anti-Muslim political party.