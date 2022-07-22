Splendour in the Grass has cancelled its Friday line-up. Photo / James Weir, news.com.au

Splendour in the Grass attendees are furious after the three-day festival devolved into a chaotic mess of mud, long queues and cancellations.

The organisers this afternoon cancelled all of Friday's major acts after hectic weather turned the Byron Bay festival site into a flooded bog.

Major acts who will not be performing tonight include headliners Gorillaz as well as The Avalanches and Kacey Musgraves.

Corey, 18, from Sydney's Northern Beaches expressed his frustration.

"I feel like at this point, we're paying for mud."

Most festivalgoers refused to believe the news of Friday's cancellation when they were quizzed by news.com.au.

Jarod Johnson, 21, from Brisbane didn't hold back: "I literally came for the Gorillaz – I'll be pissed if that's true."

Taluca Macfarland, 18, also from Brisbane, added, "What's the point of a festival without the music? I think it's horrible – everyone's paid $400 to see the Gorillaz.

"Give is what we want!"

It has not yet been confirmed if Gorillaz will be added to the weekend's schedule.

Splendour in the Grass festivalgoers are not having it. Photo / James Weir, news.com.au

Abbey Meddway, 23, from Townsville drove 16 and a half hours with boyfriend Sam Douglass, 30, to see Gorillaz.

The couple were already deflated after waiting to see The Boys on stage only to experience a no-show.

"The two acts we just tried to see didn't even go on and they're not saying a thing – like tell us. We only found out The Boys weren't coming in after seeing it on their Instagram."

Joselyn Morgan, 23, from Newcastle told news.com.au: "It's disappointing but they can't control the weather. But it'd just be good if they communicated a bit better."

Tamzin Tassell, 23, also from Newcastle, said: "I've got mates in Kingscliffe and they're not letting them on the [shuttle] bus. They're saying it's been cancelled."

Mitch Stone, 24, didn't mince words, calling the experience a "national travesty".

A statement from the Splendour in the Grass organisers said: "A significant weather system is currently sitting off the east coast and may reach land later today, bringing more rainfall.

"In the interest of patron safety and in consultation with all relevant emergency services, we have decided to err on the side of caution and cancel performances on the main stages today only – Amphitheatre, Mix Up, GW McLennan and Park(Land) Stages.

"In the coming week, Moshtix will be in contact with the ticket holders affected directly via the email address used to purchase their ticket for further information on refunds.

"We ask for patience while we work through the refund process. Please be assured that our event team is working very hard to provide the best experience possible under the current circumstances.

"We look forward to Saturday and Sunday programming moving ahead as planned."