Country legend Dolly Parton has shocked fans by publicly refusing one of music's greatest honours – in the most polite, Dolly Parton way imaginable, of course.

Parton, 76, released a statement on social media today revealing that she will not accept her 2022 nomination into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – and bizarrely for someone who has composed more than 3000 songs, it's because she doesn't think she's "earned" the honour.

"Even though I am extremely flattered to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," Parton wrote.

"I really do not want the votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

"I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I'm ever worthy," she continued.

"This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one."

Parton's apparent reasoning that she's not "rock 'n' roll" enough for a place in the Hall of Fame is puzzling, given this year's other nominees include rapper Eminem, singer-songwriter Kate Bush and electro-pop duo The Eurythmics.

Plenty of country-leaning singers are already in the Hall of Fame, among them Johnny Cash, Linda Ronstadt, Roy Orbison and Brenda Lee.

Fans reacted with surprise at Parton's decision to turn down the honour.

"You are worthy of this award and so many more," wrote one fan under her Instagram post.

"You deserve it! You are one of the most prolific and talented songwriters of all time!" said another.

"You have been worthy for a long time!" said another.

The decision may not be up to Parton anyway – ballots to vote for this year's Hall of Fame inductees have already been sent out, and past inductees like Todd Rundgren and the Sex Pistols were added to the Hall of Fame despite their protests.

Parton released her 48th studio album, Run, Rose, Run, earlier this month. The mention of her husband in her statement comes after the usually private star has been more forthcoming about her 57-year marriage in recent times.

Parton gave fans a rare glimpse of husband Carl Dean last July when she dressed up as a Playboy bunny to surprise him on his 79th birthday.

And in an October interview with The Project, she revealed the stunt was an attempt to keep his spirits up during a prolonged period of ill health.

"My husband has not been feeling well for quite a while, and I'll do anything that I can to make him feel better and lift his spirits and everything. He's always thought I was beautiful," she said.

Parton and Dean have rarely appeared in public together throughout their marriage, leading to speculation about their "unconventional" relationship – but as Parton has explained in the past, the man she married back in 1966 is simply a homebody.