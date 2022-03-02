Wheel of Fortune fans in disbelief as ‘painful’ game show segment goes viral. Video / Wheel of Fortune

A painful clip showing contestants struggling to guess a common phrase on American game show Wheel of Fortune has left viewers stunned after going viral online.

The contestants had just four letters left blank as they attempted to solve a phrase reading: "Another feather -n yo-r -a-".

But the one contestant who knew the answer was locked out, which meant an awkward guessing match played out between two other contestants for two minutes.

Those two minutes were dubbed the "worst" in Wheel of Fortune history on Twitter.

While the contestants seemed to pick up on the words "in" and "your", it was the final three-letter word that had them stumped.

Laura tried "Another feather in your hat" before Christopher asked for the letter g.

It was then Thomas' turn but he landed on a "bankrupt" spot on the wheel and therefore was unable to guess at all.

Back to Laura it went, with a guess of "Another feather in your lap". Christopher then asked for the letter d and on Thomas' turn he hit "lose a turn" on the wheel.

On her third attempt, Laura asked for the letter p, with viewers at home likely letting out a sigh of relief. But then she guessed "Another feather in your map".

Christopher then landed on the "bankrupt" spot on the wheel and Thomas finally got a turn.

He asked for the letter c and followed it up with the correct guess of "Another feather in your cap".

I'd like to solve... ANOTHER FEATHER IN EVERYTHING BUT YOUR CAP.



Thank you, Wheel, for not editing out 6 of these 8 lost turns in a row like you normally would.#WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/7MByDsn32p — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) March 2, 2022

Footage of the disastrous clip was shared widely across social media. One clip alone has 1.4 million views.

"I thought I was watching a SNL skit," one person wrote.

"I've decided I'm going to use the new saying 'a feather in your map' from time to time. Figure why not?" teased another.

"My husband and I were in hysterics watching this tonight. I give Pat (the host) a lot of credit for not busting a gut. I would have been on the floor," wrote one woman.

American sports journalist Warren Shaw said: "This might have been the worst two-minute stretch in Wheel of Fortune history."

A Twitter user, who labels himself a former Wheel of Fortune champion in his bio, joked: "I'd like to solve … ANOTHER FEATHER IN EVERYTHING BUT YOUR CAP.

"Thank you, Wheel, for not editing out 6 of these 8 lost turns in a row like you normally would."

Wheel of Fortune episodes are taped months in advance meaning the show's producers chose to play the entire fiasco out unedited.