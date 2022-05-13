Sophia Grace and Rosie on Ell 11 years after going viral. Video / The Ellen Show

Famed Ellen DeGeneres guests Sophia Grace and Rosie are all grown up, appearing on the talk show 11 years after they went viral with their spirited, princess-costume-clad rendition of Nicki Minaj's Super Bass.

The British cousins, now in their teens, first appeared on an October 2011 episode after an adorable video of the tiny duo performing the hit — complete with its complicated rap verses — blew YouTube viewers away.

They went on to enjoy the spoils of Ellen-found fame, scoring invites to the Kids' Choice Awards and the American Music Awards, where they met Drake, Rihanna, and Nicki herself.

Returning to sit down in the studio for a special episode amid Ellen's final season, Sophia Grace, 19 and Rosie, 15, discussed the home video that made them internet sensations.

The famed singing duo returned to the set in a recent episode. Photo / Supplied

Sophia Grace — who was just 8 when she made her US daytime TV debut — excitedly recalled, "As a child, I always used to dress up, like play dress up, so did Rosie."

"I was dressing up, and Rosie's favourite costume happened to be the Virgin Mary — you know, Mary and Jesus … I was around and Rosie was wearing the outfit.

"I kept singing Nicki Minaj all the time and my Auntie, Rosie's mum, was the only one who had an iPhone. She said, 'Why don't we film it? Rosie, quickly get out of the Virgin Mary outfit and get into that outfit.'"

The girls wore modernised versions of their princess costumes for the interview. Photo / Supplied

The footage in question now has more than 54 million views, with Sophia Grace and Rosie going on to make more than 30 more appearances on the Ellen show.

Reflecting on some of their favourite memories from over the years, Rosie recalled receiving a peck on the cheek from Justin Bieber, and Sophia Grace gushed over meeting Drake.

This makes us feel very old. Photo / Supplied

The two then recreated their original Super Bass performance, complete with the original princess-themed props.

Both teens have continued to pursue careers in music, with Sophia Grace announcing she has a new single out called Little Things. Rosie also has a debut single out called Safe in Your Love.