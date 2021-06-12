Eric Clapton and daughter end six-year feud following row over Kermit the Frog

Eric Clapton and his daughter fell out after he attended his 70th birthday party dressed as Kermit the frog. Photo / Getty Images

Eric Clapton and his daughter Ruth have ended their six-year feud.

The 76-year-old musician and his daughter fell out after he attended his 70th birthday party dressed as Kermit the frog but Ruth - who is going through a marriage split from Dean Bartlett, the father of her two children - revealed she and her dad have now reconciled.

She told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "I've gone through a really rough time. I'm about to navigate my way through a divorce — a decision that neither of us has taken lightly. All we want for each other is happiness, even if that can't be achieved together. We will continue to work together to co-parent our children and I hope we can do that well."

Eric Clapton and daughter Ruth. Photo / Getty Images

Ruth, 36, praised her family for "helping me and giving the best support" and added that she and her father are closer than ever.

She said: "I'm always checking in with him. He's doing really good, I'm very grateful for that. He's itching to get back out there like all musicians."

Eric fathered Ruth during an affair with recording studio manager Yvonne Kelly while he was married to model Pattie Boyd.

He sang at her wedding to Dean in 2011 but they later fell out after he reportedly scolded her for revealing his fascination with the Muppets character.