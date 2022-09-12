Laverne Cox and Phil Dunster have arrived at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

The big stars of the small screen are making their way down the red carpet at this year's Emmy Awards.

From New Zealand's own Melanie Lynsky, nominated for her role in Yellowjackets, to the stars of multi-nominated Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus, the famous faces of our favourite shows have traded their suits, sports gear and resort wear for the most glamorous looks in Hollywood today.

Here are the best dressed as they arrive on the red carpet outside LA's Microsoft Theatre.

Laura Linney

Laura Linney. Photo / Getty Images

Ozark's Laura Linney cuts a chic form in monochrome frills, a high neck and hint of a train.

Phil Dunster

Phil Dunster. Photo / Getty Images

Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster has arrived and he's making us want to sing "Jamie Tartt doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo".

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox. Photo / Getty Images

Cox is all class as she whips pinstripe suiting into a modern frenzy with a big nod to Madonna's controversial Gaultier look from 1992.

Natasha Rothwell

A vision in blood-red satin, The White Lotus star brings the glamour with exaggerated sleeves and a plunging neckline.

• More to come ...