Emma Watson's hilarious response to Harry Potter reunion error

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson were just children when they starred in the first Harry Potter film. Now 20 years on they have reunited. Video / Warner Bros. Television

A mistake in the Harry Potter reunion has been called out by the actress who was caught up in the error.

Emma Watson joined castmates Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint to reminisce about her time playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise.

But during a segment showing adorable photos from the actors' childhood, a photo of a young Emma Roberts was used instead of Watson.

The error was pointed out by several online and now Watson herself has weighed in.

"I was NOT this cute," the actress shared on Instagram alongside the photo of Roberts wearing Minnie Mouse ears, which featured in the special.

She included the hashtag "#emmasistersforever".

The producers of the special responded after the error was spotted by viewers.

"Well spotted Harry Potter fans!"HBO Max said. "You brought an editing mistake of a mislabelled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly."

According to the Los Angeles times, the special has since been edited to replace the photo as well as correcting names for twin brothers James and Oliver Phelps.

During the special, which is available to watch in New Zealand on TVNZ OnDemand, Watson revealed she had a secret crush on a co-star when she was filming the franchise.

Watson confirmed she fancied Tom Felton who played Draco Malfoy in the films.

Emma Watson reunited with her castmates for a Harry Potter reunion special. Photo / Getty Images

"I walked into the room where we were having tutoring and the assignment we had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like. And Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap, on a skateboard. And I just don't know how to say it: I just fell in love with him," Watson said.

"I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet. Number 7. And if his number was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.

"I think the truth of it was, Tom was often the one I could always be more vulnerable with."

Felton said he "became very protective over her" on set.

"I've always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day. There's always been something that's, I don't know, a kinship."

But the actors confirmed their connection never crossed into romance territory.

Watson said: "Nothing has ever ever ever happened romantically with us, we just love each other. That's all I can say about that."