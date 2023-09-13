Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski nearly suffered a “close call” wardrobe malfunction during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The model, 32, was spotted dancing to one of the performances at the event on the night of Tuesday, September 12 in New Jersey, wearing a green top that daringly criss-crossed her cleavage.

Emily Ratajkowski suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the VMAs. Photo / VMAs

Fans spotted it showed “major underboob” and said it was “fun” to see her miss “close call” exposures to viewers.

Ratajkowski was spotted grinning as she constantly adjusted her top to avoid showing off her chest.

The model was at the awards to present an award and appeared on stage late in the show, introducing Karol G ahead of her performance.

Her green ensemble was inspired by 2000s fashion and designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.

The dress featured a halter top that wrapped around to cup her chest, while the bottom was designed to look like a handkerchief.

Ratajkowski’s thong was also visible.

Ratajkowski appeared to be at the VMAs alone, despite recently being seen cuddling up to Justin Theroux, 52, days earlier – sparking rumours the pair are an item.

She was at the US Open in New York City with Theroux, Jennifer Aniston’s former husband, on her arm on Sunday, September 10.

Ratajkowski and the star of The Leftovers sat side-by-side and looked cosy at the men’s final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

Emily Ratajkowski and Justin Theroux are seen at the men's final match between Novak Djokovic and Danill Medvedev at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships. Photo / Getty Images

The crowd was packed with A-listers, including Justin Timberlake, Matthew McConaughey, Jerry Seinfeld, and couple Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Theroux was married to Friends actress Aniston, 54, from 2015 to 2018, while Ratajkowski has been linked to a series of stars, including Pete Davidson, 29, and Harry Styles, also 29, since her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, 36, in 2022.