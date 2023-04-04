Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski. Photo / Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski has revealed that she’s been dating a man for over a month, and all signs point to it being Harry Styles.

Ratajkowski and Styles set the internet on fire when they were spotted making out in Japan, but thanks to a candid podcast interview, it doesn’t just seem like this was a casual hook-up.

On March 9, Ratajkowski was chatting on a podcast, Going Mental with Eileen Kelly, when she let it slip she’d been seeing a guy for over a month.

“I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different. I was like, ‘He’s kind of great,” she gushed.

The model even revealed that she was happily surprised that she hadn’t been given the ick yet.

“But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone, and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh,” she explained.

Ratajkowski also shared what she is looking for in a man, and her answer was pretty practical.

“I really would like somebody who is capable of taking care of me in the way I feel I am capable of taking care of other people,” she admitted.

Fast-forward a few weeks and she was spotted locking lips with the most famous popstar in the world.

It’s probably worth pointing out that Styles clearly wasn’t trying that hard to hide the new romance.

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed with Pete Davidson in November. Photo / Getty Images

So, the timeline fits that Styles may have been the “great” guy Em-Rata was talking about.

Styles and Ratajkowski’s very public kiss marks the first time the pop star has been spotted with someone since his public split from director Olivia Wilde.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski has been on a dating spree since her separation from the father of her son, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

She’s been spotted with everyone from Pete Davidson to Eric Andre and has spoken extensively about trying to embrace her single era.

Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Wilde attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo / Getty Images

Ratajkowski and Styles might make a cute couple, but the affair is already complicated because she has often been pictured with Styles’ ex Wilde.

Most recently, they were spotted hanging out together at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars bash on March 12,



