The model was pictured kissing the As It Was singer in Japan last month. Photo / Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski has opened up about her romance with Harry Styles.

The 31-year-old model was pictured kissing the 29-year-old singer in Japan last month and Ratajkowski admitted she finds it “bizarre” that people care about her love life.

She told Vogue Spain: “It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know and comment on them.

“I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship (with musician Jeff Magid) to a four-year one (with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard). So this is the first time in a long time I’ve been in a dating stage.

“The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life.”

Ratajkowski also addressed claims she had been confronted by Styles’ ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde, who was believed to be a friend of Ratajkowski’s, over the pictures.

She said: “That’s how it is. Just an unfortunate issue.”

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski recently revealed that “sex is very relaxing” for her, explaining that physical pleasure and satisfaction is important to her wellbeing and she doesn’t like to go without lovemaking for too long.

Speaking on the Forbidden Fruits with Julia Fox and Niki Takesh podcast, she said: “Sex is very relaxing to me. It’s, like, an outlet. It’s an expression, and I like to have it in my life.

“You learn so much about people by having sex with them, it’s crazy. I’ve learned that from dating.

“The thing about dating is you don’t know what you’re going to get when you sleep with someone new.”

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have two-year-old son Sylvester together. Photo / Getty Images

The I Feel Pretty actress - who split from her film producer husband in July 2022 - also insisted she is not looking for a serious relationship with Styles, or anyone else, and is just looking to have fun now that she’s single.

Speaking about her single status, she said: “Right now it’s just fun. I’m really enjoying it. I’m trying to dodge the cuffs, that’s the hard part.

“I think a lot of men are very lonely and want a relationship more than they will ever say.

“The best thing about being single is that you don’t have worry about anyone else. I basically think about my son and nothing else.”

