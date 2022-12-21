The country singer has revealed how menopause changed everything for her. Photo / Getty Images

Shania Twain is embracing her menopausal body with her latest single.

The country star is set to release her new album Queen of Me next February and to celebrate she is proving just how comfortable she is in her own skin.

Following the release of her latest single, Waking Up Dreaming, which saw Twain, 57, pose topless on the cover art, the star spoke to People Magazine where she discussed how her confidence has changed after menopause and how she wants to share that confidence with other women.

“I can’t even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting,” she told the news outlet, “I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I’m not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It’s really liberating.”

The Man I Feel Like A Woman singer who said as a teenager she would never wear a bathing suit at the beach because she “was way too self-conscious” continued to say now, as a woman in her late 50s, her confidence has changed dramatically.

“I don’t need to hide behind the clothes,” She boldly stated.

Twain’s body positivity first made waves in the country music industry in 1993 when she released her debut music video What Made You Say That.

The video showed the star confidently baring her midriff and even going braless.

“From the very beginning — the very first video — I was ditching the bra,” she told People Magazine before admitting she started to feel the pressure surrounding her body image as she grew older.

Shania Twain in her 1993 debut music video. Photo / YouTube

However, instead of giving in to that pressure and covering up, the beloved country singer decided to embrace her body.

“I am embracing my body as it changes, as I should have from my childhood to my teens, as I should be from my taut, 20s and 30-year-old self, to my menopausal body. I’m not going to be shy about it,” she said.

“I want to be courageous about it, and I want to share that courage in the artwork that I am directing.”

Now, admittedly feeling more comfortable in her own skin than she’s ever felt before, the singer hopes her confidence will help inspire other women.

“I want other women that are ageing, or any women … even if you’re 12 and you’re developing, you shouldn’t feel like you need to hide behind your fear or your self-conscious shield.”