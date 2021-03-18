Ellen signs major TV deal after last year's 'toxic' workplace claims

The 63-year-old comedian and television host has signed a multi-year deal with Discovery. Photo / File

Ellen DeGeneres has signed a multi-year deal with Discovery.

The 63-year-old comedian and television host is set to narrate a series of natural history features, starting with Endangered, which will be available to stream on Earth Day (April 22) on Discovery+.

The documentary "follows the effort of dedicated wildlife conservationists across the globe as they work to compile the latest version of The Red List – the most comprehensive record of the state of the world's wildlife that has ever been created".

Deadline reports that DeGeneres will help produce and develop specials for the Discovery Channel.

She said: "I'm so excited to partner with Discovery. I'll get to discover all kinds of things about incredible animals. For instance, did you know the Ring-tailed lemur's tail is longer than its body? I think that's his tail. I hope that's his tail. I have so much to discover with Discovery."

Discovery's Nancy Daniels added: "Ellen's dedication to the environment and her love for all animals, including the most endangered creatures who call our planet home, is unmatched. We welcome Ellen and her team to the Discovery family as she brings her humour, her voice, and her ability to inspire to these important passion projects."

The presenter is passionate about wildlife and, in 2018, her wife Portia de Rossi founded The Ellen Fund for her spouse's 60th birthday to help protect endangered species.

Ellen's new role comes after former employees of her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, accused the show's producers – who have since been sacked – of creating a toxic work environment in 2020.

And DeGeneres recently credited De Rossi with helping to "keep [her] going" throughout the ordeal.

She said last month: "It broke my heart; I couldn't have gone through everything I went through without her. It was a horrible time in my life, and she was a rock. She kept me going and tried to help me put things in perspective."