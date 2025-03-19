- Ellen Pompeo cried during an “uncomfortable” sex scene with T.R. Knight on Grey’s Anatomy.
- The scene was reshot due to network concerns about “too much thrusting”, causing further distress.
- Pompeo has never watched the scene and felt uncertain after leaving the role of Dr Meredith Grey.
The actor – who appeared in 21 seasons of the hit medical drama – has revealed she broke down in tears when she had to film an intimate moment with her co-star T.R. Knight because it felt so “awkward”.
During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she explained: “TR and I are such good friends and we had to do a love scene and we were both crying.
“The scene was so uncomfortable and awkward. He didn’t want to do that, I didn’t want to do it. When we filmed it, it was so bad.”