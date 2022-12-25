Fans of Elle Macpherson are puzzled after the Australian supermodel posted an unusual video with her new boyfriend. Video / Instagram, ellemacpherson

Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson posted an unusual video with her new boyfriend, American musician Doyle Bramhall, to celebrate his birthday on Christmas Eve.

The clip, shared on Instagram, showed Macpherson, 58, sitting cross-legged in a white robe and Bramhall, 54, standing behind her in his underwear.

The couple cycled through some hand gestures as Macpherson swayed gently from side-to-side, before the video ended with Bramhall leaning forward to kiss her.

“Man’s main task in life is to give birth to himself, to become what he potentially is. The most important product of this effort is his own personality,” Macpherson wrote in the caption of the post, quoting German philosopher Erich Fromm.

“Happy birthday Doyle Bramhall. I’m loving this magical mystery dance we are sharing together.”

One fan asked if the former supermodel had joined the illuminati. Photo / Instagram

A tongue-in-cheek response from one of Macpherson’s followers, who asked, “OK did y’all join the Illuminati?” drew a laughing emoji from her.

Macpherson’s relationship with Bramhall was revealed in October, when New Idea reported their long-term friendship had turned romantic and the pair were already “getting serious”.

Bramhall previously dated actress Renée Zellweger, while Macpherson broke up with British doctor Andrew Wakefield years ago amid controversy over his anti-vaccination views.

She has been married twice, to French photographer Gilles Bensimon and American billionaire Jeffrey Soffer.



