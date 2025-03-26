Eliza Coupe at Netflix and Shondaland's "The Residence" Los Angeles premiere. Photo / Getty Images

This 2000s TV star has hit back on social media to show what she “really looks like” after making headlines for her “unrecognisable” red carpet appearance.

Television star Eliza Coupe has returned serve after making headlines for her “unrecognisable” red carpet appearance.

The US actor, 43, stepped out in Hollywood last week for the premiere of her new show, Netflix’s The Residence, with Coupe looking very different to her time starring as Dr Denise Mahoney in the final two seasons of medical-comedy Scrubs, which wrapped in 2010.

After photos of her outing went viral, Coupe took to Instagram to show fans what she “really looks like”, sharing a series of photos from her camera roll she says were taken over the “past three weeks”.

She added a flurry of defiant hashtags in her caption, including “#truth, #rememberwhoyouare, #elevate, #rise.”