Eliza Coupe hits back at ‘unrecognisable’ red carpet claims

By Lexie Cartwright
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Eliza Coupe at Netflix and Shondaland's "The Residence" Los Angeles premiere. Photo / Getty Images

This 2000s TV star has hit back on social media to show what she “really looks like” after making headlines for her “unrecognisable” red carpet appearance.

Television star Eliza Coupe has returned serve after making headlines for her “unrecognisable” red carpet appearance.

The US actor, 43, stepped out in Hollywood last week for the premiere of her new show, Netflix’s The Residence, with Coupe looking very different to her time starring as Dr Denise Mahoney in the final two seasons of medical-comedy Scrubs, which wrapped in 2010.

After photos of her outing went viral, Coupe took to Instagram to show fans what she “really looks like”, sharing a series of photos from her camera roll she says were taken over the “past three weeks”.

She added a flurry of defiant hashtags in her caption, including “#truth, #rememberwhoyouare, #elevate, #rise.”

Coupe also reportedly claimed the photos had been “wildly altered”, according to Daily Mail.

Shortly after Coupe’s red carpet outing, details of her alternative new lifestyle emerged.

During an interview on The Funny Thing Is podcast in February, Coupe revealed that she began using the plant-based psychedelic drug ayahuasca to cleanse “toxic energy” following her 2018 divorce from her husband of four years, Darin Olien.

“I started sobbing, and it was nuts,” she explained of her two experiences with the hallucinogenic.

“And then I got to see all the inner workings of myself.

“I look back at it now and am so grateful I did it, but it doesn’t call for me to do it again.”

In January, Coupe revealed on social media that she and her new husband, professional skater Billy Marks, had moved to Joshua Tree in favour of a desert lifestyle.

With her role in Scrubs, Coupe is known for playing the fiercely competitive Jane Kerkovich-Williams in Happy Endings.

Her latest project, The Residence, is a mystery drama set inside the White House staff residence.

Coupe plays Senator Margery Bay Bix in a cast which also includes Orange Is The New Black’s Uzo Aduba as well as Barrett Foa, Edwina Findley, and Julieth Restrepo.

