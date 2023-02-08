Ed Sheeran performed to an adoring crowd of a record 48,000 fans at Sky Stadium on Thursday night. Photo / Brady Dyer

While he’s been making surprise visits around the country - including at Hobbiton, Auckland has been waiting patiently for the chance to see beloved Ed Sheeran and, finally, the wait is almost over.

Coming off the back of his successful Wellington show last week, the UK artist will take the stage at Auckland’s Eden Park for two massive shows this Friday and Saturday night.

It’s the first time the artist has played in the country’s biggest city since 2018. With the forecast looking mainly fine, the shows – which are set for a crowd of 50,000 each night – are anticipated to be a huge success.

If you’re yet to secure tickets, it’s not too late. Friday’s show is sold out, but tickets for Saturday are available through Ticket Master.

If you’re one of the many heading along to the Friday and Saturday night shows, here’s everything you need to know:

When does it start?

Gates open at 4.30pm.

Support acts Kaylee Bell comes on at 6pm and Maisie Peters at 7pm.

Sheeran takes the stage at 8.15pm. He’ll play for two and a half hours until 10.45pm.

How to get there

Bus:

Travel on scheduled bus services is included with your concert ticket from 2.30pm until the end of service that day. Show your ticket when you board. Check Auckland Transport for rail bus replacements running on Friday and Saturday night.

Special event buses will depart from the city centre from the corner of Gore St and Quay St every 10 minutes from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. They will depart after the concert back to the city for one hour after the concert is finished or until crowds clear.

Train:

Train service is also included in your concert ticket from 2.30pm until end of service that day. Show your ticket when Auckland Transport staff ask.

Buses will replace trains for the following services:

Southern line – buses will replace trains between Otahuhu and Newmarket.

Onehunga Line – buses will replace trains between Onehunga and Newmarket.

Ride share:

If you plan to get there in a taxi, Uber or other ride share service, you can be dropped off and picked up from two locations, each an approximate 5-10 minute walk from Eden Park.

Dominion Road by the corner of Bellwood Ave.

Morningside Drive area between Taylors Rd and Sainsbury Rd.

Drivers will not be able to get closer to Eden Park because of road closures and parking restrictions in place for the concert.

Park and ride:

If you plan to park and walk to the venue, you can park for free at the Alexandra Park Raceway on Saturday from 4.30pm.

You can access the carpark from Campbell Cresent (off Manukau Rd) or Greenlane West. Once parked, you can catch one of the free special event buses to Eden Park.

What to take – and not

Bags:

Several items are not permitted inside the stadium, including backpacks or bags larger than 42cm high, 30cm wide, and 30cm deep. Professional cameras, cameras with a removable lens or cameras with a lens bigger than a standard watch face are not permitted - though you can bring a small personal camera and, of course, your phone.

You can’t take in commercial or branded food or drinks, though you can bring small quantities of food prepared at home. You can take an empty plastic bottle without a lid or a sealed plastic bottle of water holding up to one litre for refill at the free water stations in the venue.

Other forbidden items include cigarettes or vapes, dangerous goods, knives, tasers, umbrellas, flags, fireworks, selfie sticks or chilly bins.

Find a full list of what not to bring here.

Sections of Eden Park are covered and rain is not forecast, but if you’re concerned about getting caught in the rain, be sure to bring a poncho or raincoat.