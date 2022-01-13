The "Shivers" singer is adding another structure to his 'mini-village'. Photo / Getty Images

Ed Sheeran's latest building structure could hint to his final resting place.

The Shivers singer is currently building a boat-shaped church, but the Daily Mail has reported Sheeran has submitted plans to build a burial chamber underneath the place of worship in his large Suffolk 'mini-village' dubbed Sheeranville.

While the plans are yet to be approved by the town's council, Sheeran's submission could mean he is planning to be buried there when the time comes.

The building structure is currently under construction but plans have revealed it has taken influence from a boat with its curved walls. It will also include a main space for activities, a lobby, and a nave downstairs as well as a spiral staircase which leads to a small gallery.

The worship structure will have stained glass windows, while the roof will be made of lead and "leaf-shaped". Plans obtained by the Daily Mail state the roof design is "reflective of shapes and forms that are familiar to everyone, allowing each person to interpret its symbolism in their own way."

The pop star's initial plan was rejected, but in 2019 after altering plans and with support from his neighbours and the parish council, they were approved.

In 2019 it was also revealed the singer may have to share his church with members of the public for three years so it can be licensed.

Dennington Parish Council clerk Lydia Kirk commented on the matter at the time saying that if Sheeran wanted to use the structure for marriages, christenings and other events it would need a licence to do so and part of the licence meant it would have "to be accessible and available for public use for a period of three years".

Sheeran's original application stated the place of worship would be a private retreat where he, his family and friends would be able to celebrate family milestones, family, events like marriages and christenings as well as welcoming his guests from around the world with all different faiths and customs.

It is not yet known if Sheeran will open the worship structure to the public upon completion.