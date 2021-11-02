Ed Sheeran says backlash from season 7 Game of Thrones cameo 'muddied' his joy

House Of The Dragon Trailer. Video / HBO

In 2017 Ed Sheeran made a cameo in the popular series Game of Thrones - now he is finally opening up about the backlash it sparked.

While promoting his new album = (Equals) the "Bad Habits" singer told British radio station Absolute Radio, "I feel like I pissed off a lot of people by being in that, but anytime I meet someone that is like, 'Oh, you cameoed on that show,' I'm like, 'What would you say?'"

Sheeran admitted the reactions from his appearance in the seventh season made him "more careful" in the future about agreeing to film and TV cameos.

"Everyone would say yes. I was a fan of the show. They asked me to be in it. I didn't expect there to be that much backlash but I am definitely more careful when I am offered cameos now."

The "Shivers" singer played a Lannister soldier in the Season 7 premiere episode, titled 'Dragonstone'. Photo / HBO

He has since appeared as himself in other projects such as the 2019 musical comedy Yesterday.

In a separate interview during Dax Shepherd's podcast Armchair Expert, Sheeran explained Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss asked him to appear on the iconic HBO fantasy series as a surprise for his friend, UK actress Maisie Williams (who played Arya Stark).

Unfortunately, the surprise was spoilt by fellow Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner who accidentally told Williams beforehand.

Sheeran also let slip the suggestion that writers intended to kill off Williams and the seventh season was supposed to be her last. Viewers will know that didn't eventuate as Arya was the hero of the eighth and final season after killing the Night King.

"[Maisie has] always been awesome," Sheeran added. "I don't think they had written the ending yet. It was meant to be her last season but it wasn't. And as a surprise for her, [they got] me on. So, she was meant to turn up on set, and I was by the fire."

The Shivers singer played a Lannister soldier in the Season 7 premiere episode, titled "Dragonstone".

"[Filming the scene] was great," Sheeran said on Armchair Expert. "I feel like people's reactions to it sort of muddied my joy to it."