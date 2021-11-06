Ed Sheeran says 15-month-old daughter's battle with Covid-19 was 'heavy'

In this February 21, 2018 file photo, singer Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2018 in London. Photo / AP

Ed Sheeran says his daughter's battle with Covid-19 was "really bad".

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker was recently given the all-clear after battling with the virus, and has said his 15-month-old daughter Lyra – whom he has with his wife Cherry Seaborn – also had the illness at the same time he did, and her experience was "heavy".

He explained during an appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show: "My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter … She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy. [Three days were] really bad.

"It's quite an odd thing getting [Covid-19] and then having to announce it to the world … I'm still sort of being treated [like I have it].

"I didn't really want to announce it to everyone, but I had to cancel three big things in England, and I didn't want to be rude."

The news comes after Ed, 30, was given the go-ahead to perform again after spending time in isolation ahead of his performance on 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend.

Alongside a shot of himself performing live, Ed wrote on Instagram: "Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about, I've had the all clear and done my quarantine. Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x (sic)"

The 'Shivers' singer previously spoke about quarantining with his daughter, and said that while the situation wasn't ideal, he did enjoy spending quality time with his tot.

He said: "I'm self-isolating with my daughter. I have been alone with her, without my wife, since we are both positive. I am now going to spend 10 days alone with her.

"Sometimes I am away and spend just two days a week with her, so being

able to be with her for 10 straight days is great.

"I just spoke to Cherry and told her to relax, take long baths! Our

fridge is full, and we are just eating all the time."