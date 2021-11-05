Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Napier, Gisborne mayors urge testing, vaccination after positive wastewater samples

Covid has been detected in wastewater samples in the Gisborne area. Photo / 123rf

Covid has been detected in wastewater samples in the Gisborne area. Photo / 123rf

Nicholas Jones is an investigative reporter at the New Zealand Herald

The detection of Covid-19 in wastewater samples taken in Napier and Gisborne is a "wake-up call" for those not yet vaccinated that the virus is "on our doorstep", local mayors say.

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz told the Herald that heavy rain was still falling in the region, but it was critical that people turn out to get tested today.

"We are asking today, every Gisborne resident needs to step up - if you are unwell, come and get tested. Because the only way we are going to establish if the virus is circulating in our community is by testing."

Stoltz said the wastewater results should spur more people to get vaccinated.

"I'm sure there are people who were hesitant but now realise, Covid is on our doorstep. And we know the best protection is the vaccine. So I do hope this will be a wake-up call."

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise echoed the call for people to turn out and get tested if they had any cold or flu symptoms.

Wise said there was a sense in Hawke's Bay that Covid-19 was bound to reach the area eventually, and she hoped the news would help drive-up vaccination coverage.

She and others in the region would be eagerly awaiting any update from health authorities on whether the wastewater tests are likely to indicate community spread of the virus.

The tests were taken between Monday and Wednesday in Napier and Gisborne, with the positive results being confirmed yesterday afternoon.

There are no MIQ facilities, or known Covid-19 cases self-isolating, in Napier or Gisborne.

The Ministry of Health says the positive tests could be from recently recovered cases returning to the region from MIQ who are shedding the virus, visitors to the region, or undetected cases in the community.

Anyone with even very mild symptoms is being asked to get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

Tairāwhiti has the lowest vaccination rate of any DHB in the country, with 65 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated, and 80 per cent with one dose.

For eligible Māori, only 52 per cent are double dosed and 70 per cent have had one dose.

In Hawke's Bay DHB, 85 per cent of eligible residents have had their first dose and 72 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Government-funded science research group ESR will carry out further wastewater testing samples in coming days, with results expected early next week.

Meanwhile, Gisborne residents can get a Covid test this Saturday and Sunday at a drive-through station set up at 110 Peel St from 9am-5pm, no appointment required.

Testing is also available by appointment at the following locations across Hawke's Bay:

• Napier: 06 650 4000 open 9am-5pm

• Hastings: 06 281 2644 open 8am-8pm

• Wairoa: 06 838 8333 open 8.30am-5pm

• Central Hawke's Bay resident should phone their GP or call Healthline: 0800 358 5453.

This weekend people in the Tairāwhiti DHB region can get vaccinated at the following locations with no appointment:

• Te Tini o Porou, corner of Huxley Rd and Tindall Rd: 9am – 5pm

• Drive-through at Harry Barker Reserve (enter from Gladstone Rd): 10am – 7pm

• Community vaccination clinic 295 Palmerston Rd (walk in): 9am – 5pm

• Patutahi clinic (at the Patutahi Hall) drive-through clinic 10am – 2pm (Sunday only)