Global pop heavyweight Ed Sheeran has added a second Christchurch show to his tour of Kiwi stadiums next year, a day after adding a second Auckland date.

Sheeran is headed to Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in January for the Shape of You singer’s The Loop Tour.

Christchurch will now host two concerts, on Saturday, January 24 and Sunday, January 26, following two shows at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium on Friday, January 16 and Saturday the 17th.

Sheeran fans can expect to hear the four-time Grammy winner’s greatest hits and unreleased tracks from his upcoming album Play, which features singles like Azizam.

Sheeran is returning to Go Media Stadium for the first time since 2018 after previously performing at Eden Park for his sold-out 2023 Mathematics Tour.