Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has shared his makeover on Instagram. Photo / Getty Images

It’s a new year and a new look for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Resplendent in a blonde wig with dip-dyed pigtails and a face full of rosy cheeks and pink lips, movie star The Rock has shared the handiwork of his two young daughters to Instagram.

In the post, which has already received 7.6 million likes and over 80 million views, the Jumanji star’s daughter Jasmine, 7, applies blusher to her dad’s cheek as his younger daughter, Tiana, 4, tells him he looks “so pretty”.

Dressed in gym gear and patiently letting his glam squad work their magic, he asks his eldest as she runs a blusher brush vigorously up and down his cheek, “Wow, do you have to press that hard?”

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson endures a glam session with his daughter, Jasmine, 7. Photo / Instagram

“Yes, it’s a part of makeup,” she tells him before flashing a pink tutu in front of the camera.

“Here’s a tutu everybody,” she announces while her father remains in his chair asking if he looks “cool”.

“Do I look cool? You promised me that I was going to look cool ... do I need anything else? I need a tutu? I also need my dignity.”

With a smile and some reluctance The Rock rises from his chair as Jasmine begins to help him step his giant feet into the tiny pink fluff of tulle.

The Rock’s recent glow-up follows the disappointing news that a sequel for his DC Comic character Black Adam won’t be going ahead.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in Black Adam. Photo / Warner Bros

He announced the news noting the decision was made by the powers that be at DC.

“After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I’m very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide,” he wrote. “I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility and love.”







